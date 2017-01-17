ICC offers manufacturing skills program

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Itawamba Community College will offer a six-week option for its Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification program beginning Jan. 17.

The class will meet Mondays through Thursdays through March 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the ICC Belden Center.

The program is designed to upgrade workplace skills and knowledge in 90 hours. Class topics include OSHA safety, high performance manufacturing, print reading and basic computer literacy skill. Participants must complete all modules with passing test grades and with satisfactory attendance. They will earn a Manufacturing Skills basic certificate and both OSHA-10 and CPR cards.

For more information or to register, contact TZ Waters at (662) 407-1526.