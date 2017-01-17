ICC offers manufacturing skills program
By Floyd Ingram | 12:55 PM | January 17, 2017 | Business, News
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Itawamba Community College will offer a six-week option for its Manufacturing Skills Basic Certification program beginning Jan. 17.
The class will meet Mondays through Thursdays through March 17 from 6 to 9 p.m. at the ICC Belden Center.
The program is designed to upgrade workplace skills and knowledge in 90 hours. Class topics include OSHA safety, high performance manufacturing, print reading and basic computer literacy skill. Participants must complete all modules with passing test grades and with satisfactory attendance. They will earn a Manufacturing Skills basic certificate and both OSHA-10 and CPR cards.
For more information or to register, contact TZ Waters at (662) 407-1526.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Houston, Okolona use defense to notch wins. January 11, 2017
- Girl Scout cookies are on sale January 15, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: Throw your hat into the ring January 15, 2017
- BIRTH: Carson Grey Spencer January 15, 2017
- County contemplates paving project January 16, 2017
- Okolona man charged in Amory armed robbery January 17, 2017
- Houston truck driver killed in Jackson crash January 17, 2017
- ICC offers manufacturing skills program January 17, 2017
- Orr named Masonic scholar January 17, 2017
- JOHN CALVIN: Let’s hope new government will guide us better January 17, 2017
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
- Jim Garth Horn: Did I miss it or is there anywhere in the article ...
- Americasgone: They have a "no guns" sign on their door. If the...
aberdeen amory arrest Baptist Baseball basketball Bruce business Calhoun City Calhoun County chickasaw Chickasaw County chickasaw journal Christmas city County crime East Webster Economic Development education Eupora featured fire floyd football houlka Houston ICC ingram Mantee Mississippi Money Moore MSU Okolona police Pontotoc school schools Smith Softball Tupelo Vardaman west point Woodland
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago