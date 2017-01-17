Okolona man charged in Amory armed robbery

Monroe Journal

AMORY – An arrest has been made in connection to the armed robbery of a business, according to the Amory Police Department.

On Jan. 13, while working on tips, officers attempted to locate a person of interest in the armed robbery of Cash Title Exchange on Jan. 11. Later that day, another tip led to the whereabouts of the subject in Aberdeen.

Amory police relayed the information the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office while en route to Aberdeen. MCSO units were able to locate the person of interest and detain him at a residence in Aberdeen. Amory police then took custody of the subject.

Following an investigation, charges have been filed against Sharman J. Thompson, 26, of Okolona, for armed robbery.

He is being housed at Amory Jail awaiting a bond to be set by a Monroe County Justice Court judge.