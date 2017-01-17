Orr named Masonic scholar

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Karissa Orr, a member of Ever Ready Palace 123 of Houston, won a scholarship for her essay given in the Ortorical Contest held in Jackson, Dec. 3.

Ever Ready Palace is the youth department for two Masonic houses of Houston, which are the heroines of Jericho Court 123 and the Masonic Lodge No. 80. Both houses are Prince Hall affilated.

Orr will receive a scholarship in the amount of $2,400 to assist with college. She is under the direction of Mrs. Ethel D. Parker, female Grand Lecture of the Third Masonic District. Karissa is a 10th grade student at Houston High School and the daughter of Joe and Melissa Orr of Houston.