4-H Promotion Day is Thursday.
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – The four petals of the 4-H clover cover only four aspects of 4-H but the programs available to children and youth are varied and extensive.
The Chickasaw County Extension Service will host 4-H Promotion Day Jan. 18 and they are seeking parents, grandparents and of course kids to sign up and get involved.
“Anything they enjoy, that they like to do, is something they can do in 4-H,” said Program Director Angie Abrams.
Abrams said the 4-H is immediately recognized for agricultural projects like livestock shows and farming projects, but the programs offered reach many more levels of interest.
“We’ve had our kids compete in livestock shows and horseshows, but they’ve also done leadership projects, nutrition, public speaking, clothing, shooting sports and many more,” Abrams said. “Our 4-Hers also host the Fall Fun Day for special needs children and the Safety Day for fifth graders.”
Abrams said Thursday’s event is aimed at showing the variety of programs offered and to show youth how much fun being a member of 4-H can be.
4-H Promotion Day will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the Chickasaw County Extension Office at 415 Lee Horn Drive.
Abrams said there will be exhibits, project information, how to enroll in 4-H and also hot dogs and drinks.
The 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development, a longitudinal study conducted by the Institute for Applied Research in Youth Development at Tufts University, show youth engaged with 4-H are:
• Nearly two times more like to get better grades in school.
• Nearly two times more likely to go to college.
• 41 percent less likely to engage in risky behaviors.
• 25 percent more like to positively contribute to their families and communities.
• More than two times more likely to exercise and be physically active
Chickasaw County 4-H has over 170 members. Membership to 4-H is free.
Since its humble beginnings more than 100 years ago, 4-H has grown to become the nation’s largest youth development organization.
For details call Abrams at 456-4269 or just stop by tomorrow’s event.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Houston Trustees approve $847,000 maintenance project January 12, 2017
- County contemplates paving project January 16, 2017
- NEMCC names honor students January 16, 2017
- JOHN CALVIN: Let’s hope new government will guide us better January 17, 2017
- Orr named Masonic scholar January 17, 2017
- 4-H Promotion Day is Thursday. January 18, 2017
- Chieftains roll Green Wave January 18, 2017
- Houlka sweeps Rams to start division play January 18, 2017
- Okolona man charged in Amory armed robbery January 17, 2017
- Houston truck driver killed in Jackson crash January 17, 2017
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
- Jim Garth Horn: Did I miss it or is there anywhere in the article ...
- Americasgone: They have a "no guns" sign on their door. If the...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago