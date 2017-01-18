4-H Promotion Day is Thursday.

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The four petals of the 4-H clover cover only four aspects of 4-H but the programs available to children and youth are varied and extensive.

The Chickasaw County Extension Service will host 4-H Promotion Day Jan. 18 and they are seeking parents, grandparents and of course kids to sign up and get involved.

“Anything they enjoy, that they like to do, is something they can do in 4-H,” said Program Director Angie Abrams.

Abrams said the 4-H is immediately recognized for agricultural projects like livestock shows and farming projects, but the programs offered reach many more levels of interest.

“We’ve had our kids compete in livestock shows and horseshows, but they’ve also done leadership projects, nutrition, public speaking, clothing, shooting sports and many more,” Abrams said. “Our 4-Hers also host the Fall Fun Day for special needs children and the Safety Day for fifth graders.”

Abrams said Thursday’s event is aimed at showing the variety of programs offered and to show youth how much fun being a member of 4-H can be.

4-H Promotion Day will be held from 3-6 p.m. at the Chickasaw County Extension Office at 415 Lee Horn Drive.

Abrams said there will be exhibits, project information, how to enroll in 4-H and also hot dogs and drinks.

The 4-H Study of Positive Youth Development, a longitudinal study conducted by the Institute for Applied Research in Youth Development at Tufts University, show youth engaged with 4-H are:

• Nearly two times more like to get better grades in school.

• Nearly two times more likely to go to college.

• 41 percent less likely to engage in risky behaviors.

• 25 percent more like to positively contribute to their families and communities.

• More than two times more likely to exercise and be physically active

Chickasaw County 4-H has over 170 members. Membership to 4-H is free.

Since its humble beginnings more than 100 years ago, 4-H has grown to become the nation’s largest youth development organization.

For details call Abrams at 456-4269 or just stop by tomorrow’s event.