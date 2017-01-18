Chieftains roll Green Wave

By Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA – It was another dominating performance Saturday night for the Okolona Chieftains as they hosted the 5A West Point and desively dried up the Green Wave.

The Chieftains looked to continue their momentum at home and did so in impressive fashion, the Chieftains dispatched of the Green Wave 83-45. Okolona has not lost a home ball game this year.

Although the night would not start off well for the Chieftains fans as the Lady Chieftains were defeated 59-12 by the Lady Green Wave, the men quickly lifted the spirits of the Okolona faithful in attendance.

As the game tipped off, the Chieftains jumped out to an early lead as Cameron Smith came out on fire. Smith had six quick points in the opening minutes to give Okolona the lead.

The Chieftains continued to play well in the first behind Smith and Jaylon Bailey, and Okolona led 20-10 after one.

The second quarter saw Okolona’s big man Ladarrius Spears begin to dominate. “Mr. Big And Tall” controlled the paint in the second quarter and became a major force in the game.

With Spears and Bailey playing well, the Chieftains lead continued to extend as they led 40-23 heading to the break.

The second half saw more domination by the Chieftains. After coming out of halftime, Okolona emerged with new energy and more focus on the defensive end, which forced numerous turnovers and led to easy baskets.

With the Green Wave turnovers, the. Chieftains expanded the lead and put the game out of reach heading to the final quarter. The final period saw the Chieftains play some of their bench players to put away the win 83-45.

After the game, Okolona head coach Arteria Clifton said that at halftime he preached “playing better defense and getting easy points off of turnovers.”

Clearly the Chieftains heeded Cliftons instructions and cruised to the win.

Cameron Smith led the way for the Chieftains on the night with 17 points, while Jaylon Bailey and Ladarrius Spears added 15 points each.