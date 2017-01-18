Houlka sweeps Rams to start division play

By Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – The Houlka Wildcats opened district play on Monday night as they hosted the Vardaman Rams and notched victory in both the boys and girls game

The Lady Wildcats played hard to grind out a win 39-38, and the Wildcat boys won 64-38, and both Houlka squads moved to 1-0 in district play.

The Lady Cats and Lady Rams got off to a slow start in the first quarter which resulted in only seven points combined after one.

The offense picked up in the second as both teams traded baskets most of the quarter and neither team gained a significant advantage on the other. Heading into halftime, the Lady Wildcats led 16-14.

In the third period, the Lady Wildcats gained some control as Timoya Brownlee led the way. She began to take control offensively, and with her effort, the Wildcats held a seven-point lead heading to the final eight minutes.

In the fourth quarter, the Lady Rams made a run to bring the game within a possession and even take the lead by one with five minutes to go. But when the game looked to get away, it was Brownlee and Navaeh Moore who stepped up with huge baskets late to regain the lead for Houlka.

The Lady Rams had one last attempt to steal the win with less than 10 seconds to go, but it was the Lady Wildcats defense that stepped up, forced a stop and sealed the victory 39-38.

After the big win, Houlka basketball coach Jimmy Guy McDonald said he was pleased with his team’s performance noting defense and better effort and execution in the second half were keys to the victory.

McDonald also mentioned Navaeh Moore’s effort late was a huge bonus to his team.

“Navaeh came on in that fourth quarter and helped a whole lot,” McDonald said.

The Wildcats were led in scoring by Timoya Brownlee with 13, and Navaeh Moore who added 10 points.

Houlka 64

Vardaman 38

HOULKA – The Wildcats came out fast and scored quickly.

With the Wildcats locking the Rams down on defense and forcing turnovers, Houlka scored in bunches. The Wildcats opened the game on a 13-2 run and never looked back.

With Smoody Turner, Keshun Buchanan and DaShun Berry leading the way on the night, the game was out of hand in the second quarter.

As the Wildcats led 45-13 at the break, the second half was about letting some of the Houlka bench have time to work on their game and improve. And as the time ticked away, the Wildcats finished off the Rams 64-38.

After the win, coach McDonald was pleased with his team’s defense noting he challenged them pregame to play strong defense. McDonald said the Wildcats answered the call and came away with the win.

The Wildcats were led by Smoody Turner who finished with 18 points, while Keshun Buchanan added 12. DaShun Berry also added 10 points in the win.

With both Wildcats squads 1-0 in division play, Houlka will look to continue to gain momentum as division play continues.

Houlka hosted Coffeeville Tuesday in a key district game. The Wildcats travel to Tremont Friday and host South Pontotoc at The Gym in Houlka Jan. 24.

Vardaman goes to Coffeeville Friday and plays Tremont Jan. 24. Both are district games for the Rams.