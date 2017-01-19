Body found in Chickasaw County
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
Hunters looking for a lost dog discovered a body in Chickasaw County Wednesday afternoon.
Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers said authorities were called to County Road 112 in the Tombigbee National Forest and Game Area between Houston and Houlka.
Chicaksaw County Coroner Michael Fowler said the body was in poor condition and authorities have been unable to determine the gender or race.
“We have sent the body to the State Crime Lab and we should hear something back today on race and if it was a male or female,” said Meyers. “With DNA testing we should be able to determine if it is Tammy Townsend.”
Townsend, 42, was last seen on Carol Drive in Houston Friday Dec. 16 and a missing person’s report was filed Sunday Dec. 18. She was still missing Wednesday morning Jan. 18.
Townsend is a black, female and 5-foot, 6-inches tall.
Houston Police Chief Billy Voyles has said Townsend does not appear to have any health issues and is not known to leave like this.
The family and community has conducted several searches around the county and the case has been repeatedly publicized in the media.
Meyers said his department has several old missing person cases but Townsend is the only missing person who disappeared recently.
