EDITORIAL: Who deserves your vote?

We inaugurate a new President this week, but this is not about that decision or ceremony. That choice has been made. Let’s be positive and look to the future.

Page One of today’s Chickasaw Journal has the first story we will bring you this spring of city officials who have qualified for city posts across Chickasaw County. The list is not complete as not all candidates have announced. Your Chickasaw Journal will bring you those names in the weeks ahead.

We do hope people will study the candidates, made their decision and can wisely and confidently walk into the voting booth on this spring and make the right choice.

Every town in Chickasaw County will be a very different place under the leadership of these candidates in just four short years.

Let us be the first to say we thank every candidate for the courage and desire to run for public office. Everyone is quick to talk about ways to make government better, but few want to run for public office and make it happen.

And in this great country and community we have also learned that the best and brightest don’t always run for office. That’s where the citizens of Houston, Okolona, Houlka and Woodland need to do their part and make sure the best man – or woman – gets elected.

That means we need to know where out county leaders stand on issues.

What will they accomplish if we give them our vote?

How will they help create jobs?

Will they fix our roads and streets?

How will they help our schools?

Will they work with our county officials?

How are they going to fight crime?

What’s the main item in their budget?

Do they know where city revenue comes from?

What are they going to do to improve our parks and trails?

What are they going to do for our children?

And just how do they expect to pay for all this?

If a candidate can’t give you a good answer to these questions, don’t give them your vote.

The campaigns for ccity offices will be over in just a few short months. And the most important question to be answered this this year is who deserves your vote.