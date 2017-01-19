Houlka mourns death of former mayor
HOULKA – The deaths of two sisters – one of them a former Houlka mayor – close to the same time Tuesday morning, Jan. 10, rocked the small northern Chickasaw County town, according to several local officials and Facebook comments.
“Former Houlka two-term mayor Josephine “Jo” Higginbotham, (nee Paden), 72, who had been in Dogwood Plantation Assisted Living in Fulton, died first,” Houlka Mayor Jimmy Kelly said Tuesday afternoon. “Wilma Lane Davis, 78, who lived in Houlka, died soon afterward at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo.”
Davis’ death followed a fall Monday evening in Pontotoc, according to Houlka Town Clerk Janie Tutor.
Mrs. Higginbotham grew up in Houlka and graduated Houlka High School. She worked for the Social Security Administration for 43 years, retiring as manager of the Corinth Social Security Office.
After retirement, Mrs. Higginbotham was elected mayor of Houlka in 2005, then won a second term. Her health declined, and she resigned in February 2012 to care for her husband, Billy Joe, who died of cancer the following month.
Mayor Kelly, previously an alderman but not on the board at that time, won an election to fill the unexpired portion of Mrs. Higginbotham’s term. He then won an unopposed election to his current term of office, which expires at the end of this year.
Wilma Lane and her husband, Tommy, and family used to run Astro Lounger Furniture in Houlka. It later became Davis Furniture Industries, then closed.
“She was a Sunday School teacher at First Baptist Church in Houlka for many years,” said Kelly. “I know that because she was my Sunday School teacher there for 30 years.”
He added that she played piano at the church for decades.
Obituary information indicated she and her husband had been married for 63 years.
“Both ladies were members of our church, and dear friends of mine,” said First Baptist Houlka pastor David Blackwell. “They passed away moments apart, as I understand it, with Josephine passing away first.
“Wilma Lane was severely injured when she and her husband fell together at a restaurant in Pontotoc Monday night,” he added. “She struck her head. He was banged up but OK. She was airlifted to Tupelo and placed on life support later that night.”
Due to the severity of her injuries, it is not believed that Mrs. Davis knew of the death of her sister.
“I used to be on the volunteer fire department when Jo was mayor,” said Blackwell. “Every fire we were called out to, she was always there. She was always in the thick of it with us, and sometimes she was really hands-on.
“In my 34 years of pastoring, I’ve never had a situation like this, where two siblings in the same family died within a few minutes of each other,” Blackwell concluded.
A celebration of life was held for Higginbotham at 3 p.m. Thursday at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Burial followed at Wesley Chapel Cemetery in Chickasaw County.
Houston Funeral Home was in charge of arrangements for Mrs. Davis. Funeral services were Friday at 10:30 a.m. at Houlka First Baptist Church. Burial was in Holladay Cemetery in Houlka.
