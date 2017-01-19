ICC hosts Leadoff Banquet
By Adam Gore
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
FULTON – The annual Itawamba Community College Leadoff Banquet will be held Monday, Jan. 30 at the David C. Cole Student Service Center starting at 6 p.m.
The event will be an opportunity to meet and greet Indian players, alumni, Coach Rick Collier and Coach Justin Bryant before the start of the 2017 season.
This year’s special guest speaker will be ICC Hall of Famer and current University of Auburn baseball coach Butch Thompson. The Amory native is in his second season as the Tigers’ skipper after spending seven seasons as associate head coach and pitching coach at Mississippi State University.
In 24 years of coaching, Thompson has coached seven College World Series teams, including one national champion and a national runner-up, won nine conference championships, and has made 14 postseason appearances.
In seven seasons at Mississippi State, he made four NCAA regional trips, two Super Regionals, won the SEC Tournament and advanced to the College World Series finishing as runner-up in 2013.
Considered one of the top recruiters in the country, Thompson has secured nine recruiting classes that were ranked in the top 10 by either Baseball America or Perfect Game since 2003.
Thompson prepped at Amory High School and starred as a pitcher for the Indians from 1989-90. In 2014, he was inducted into the ICC Athletic Hall of Fame.
To order tickets to this year’s event, contact Coach Collier at 662-862-8118. Individual tickets are $20 and will include dinner.
For more information on ICC baseball and the nine other intercollegiate athletic programs, follow ICC Athletics on Twitter (@LetsGoICC) and visit LetsGoICC.com.
