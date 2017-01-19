Man falls from Houston Airport tower
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
Authorities were called to Houston Airport about 4:30 a.m. Thursday after a man climbed the light and antenna tower near the airport hangers and later fell.
Police, sheriff department, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene and talked to the man for about 30 minutes.
“We are not identifying the victim at this time,” said Chickasaw County Coroner Michael Fowler. “He was a white male in his 30s. We’re still investigating this.”
The aerial at the airport is roughly 75-feet tall and capped with a beacon.
Emergency crews said it is not easy to access the tower. Firefighters climbed up on the aerial in an effort to talk with the man.
The man survived the fall and was quickly loaded into an ambulance and whisked to Tupelo where he was pronounced dead.
Sheriff James Meyers said authorities are looking closely at what may have sparked this incident. Meyers would not speculate on a motive at this time.
