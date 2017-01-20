FLOYD INGRAM: Time for a change

Change is news and that is my stock to trade. It’s how I make a living.

The world will change when Donald Trump become the 45th President of the United States of America on Friday, Jan. 20, 2016.

But the world changed when Barack Obama became president. The same was true of George Bush – both of them – Bill Clinton, Ronald Reagan and Jimmy Carter.

And being the eternal optimist, I am hoping that things will go my way this time around.

The world has changed much since I first voted for Carter all those years ago. I truly believe it has changed much faster since Obama became president.

So what do we know about this guy. What is it about Donald Trump that prompted me and so many others to cast our vote for this loud mouth who has promised so much?

Donald Trump

President elect Trump is not like any man I know in Chickasaw County or even Mississippi.

Born and raised in New York City with a silver spoon in his mouth, Donald Trumps’ suits cost more than I make in a month. He has an estimated worth of $4.5 billion. Let me point out 4.5 billion inches is 71,022.727 miles or 2.85 times around the earth at the equator.

Having money is not a bad thing. I want more of it. How about you?

The Donald used his to largely finance his own campaign. I like that. He is not beholding to any special interest group or political party.

I heard candidate Donald Trump say early in his campaign he was going to Washington to “drain the swamp.” That statement alone vilified him with many bureaucrats and career politicians who have been feeding at the public trough for decades.

Did you know that Donald Trump was once a Democrat? He has also been a member of the Reform Party, an Independent and most recently a reluctant Republican.

He’s married to the most beautiful first lady since Jackie Kennedy.

He’s a television personality.

He’s got great hair.

He’s got a big mouth.

Did I say he is from New York?

The Presidency

Anyone who thinks we didn’t have problems with China and Russia and most of Europe, South America and Africa before Donald Trump was elected has had their eyes shut.

And there is also this point of friction called the Middle East.

It will be interesting to see how President Trump uses America’s might to influence world politics.

He will get tough on trade with China, he will partner with Russia and play them to get what he wants out of Europe and China.

He will shut off the flow of cash to countries that don’t play ball with America. He is going to take careful aim at Islamic terrorism and mend our relationship with Israel.

Donald Trump can be a hard man. The words “your fired” come easily off his lips.

Trump may not build a wall along the border with Mexico, but I do believe he will tighten security and stop the flow of illegal immigrants into our country.

I also believe he will start projects of some shape, form or fashion that will put people back to work.

We need new bridges, interstates, highways and public infrastructure. Think the Natchez Trace and it’s drought riddle bumps. Think Houston’s sewer lagoon problems. Think Okolona’s broken sewer lines. Think water lines in and around Houlka.

Meet the new boss

Trump is the poster child for a new strain of populism that is spreading across this country and the globe. It is threatening the status quo that has been around since the end of World War II.

Part of the reason I voted for Trump was because my tolerance for others had reached a tipping point.

I am paying too much in taxes, my kids need better schools, I want Sara to be safe and most of all I’m tired of smiling with Christian charity and having people preaching tolerance kick me in the teeth.

I and millions of other older, middle class, conservative white males felt the same. And Donald Trump was elected.

But one of my favorite rock-n-roll songs has the line, “Meet the new boss. Same as the old boss.”

I hope I don’t get fooled again.

The global economy is in better shape than it has been in years. Stock markets around the world are up, oil prices are on the rise and economic unease in China, Russia, Europe and the US are down.

The US stock market is at a record high. Businesses and industry are expanding. Healthcare, technology and the arts are still what America does best.

Around here we’ve got the Great Recession firmly behind us and furniture factories are scrambling to hire workers. Crime is down in Chickasaw County. We keep hearing hints of that auto supplier landing in Chickasaw County. The Square looks better than it has in years and we might just make something happen on the Tanglefoot Trail in 2017.

I will be the first to say politics with Donald Trump is more interesting than politics without him. Yes, we all know he bears watching closely, and we won’t always like what we see.

I hope the new boss doesn’t break things.

Change is certain. Does anybody want to buy at newspaper subscription and watch what happens?

Floyd Ingram is the Managing Editor of the Chickasaw Journal. He has been selling newspapers since he was 10 years old and you can buy one for 75-cents by calling him at 456-3771.