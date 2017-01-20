HISD refines drug testing policy

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – A drug testing policy could be adopted by trustees next month with students at Houston schools to be screened beginning this fall.

The Houston School Board of Trustees reviewed their proposed policy for the third time last week and will now send their draft to their attorney for review. The public us also being urged to learn about and know the policy.

The screening will be random and drawn from a list of students in extra curricular programs, which is the majority of the student body.

The district has repeatedly said the goal is not to catch kids but to intervene if they are abusing drugs and give kids another reason to say no to illegal drugs.

The policy will also establish that illegal drug use or students under the influence of illegal drugs will not be tolerated at Houston school.

The proposed drug testing policy would screen students in extra curricular activities or those suspected of illegal drug usage.

Trustees have tweaked their policy and will read it for the last time next month and could vote to adopt their drug screening policy in February. The actual drug testing would not begin until this fall.

Students who test positive will not be allowed to participate in extra curricular activities such as sports, band, FFA, Solar Car, choir, theater or school clubs.

Trustees decided last week to screen students from grades 6 to 12 – about 400 kids. A list of 25 students would be randomly pulled each month and screened.

The test is expected to cost the district between $20 and $40 each. The exact substances to be screened is traditionally not released so as not to tip abusers off. Typically the test screens for marijuana, mind altering drugs and some steroids.

Teachers and principals can ask for students to be screened if they suspect students are under the influence of illegal drugs.

Superintendent Tony Cook has pointed out students who refuse to comply will not be allowed to participate in extra-curricular activities. Students who test positive for drug abuse must test “clean” on a second drug test before they are allowed back on the team or in school sponsored activities.

Parents or guardians of students who fail the test are responsible for paying for subsequent testing that would re-install a student in sports or an extra curricular activity.

Last weeks meeting saw trustees set a 30-day extra curricular suspension for a first positive screen and then a 60-day and 90-day suspension for subsequent failed tests.

Students will be allowed to attend classes during that suspension, but be quietly monitored by teachers and administrators. Students who test positive would also be denied driving privileges on campus.

Cook said the policy and suggested board changes is being reviewed by school board attorney Jim Keith, of Jackson.

“I would like to see us re-visit this at our February board meeting and have our policy in place by March,” said Cook. “We would begin spreading the word we are going to do this with our students this spring and summer and test students when school starts in the fall.”