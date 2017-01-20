Wilson stepping down at East Webster
CUMBERLAND – Doug Wilson will step down from the head coach position of the East Webster football team. He will continue to be a teacher at East Webster High School.
In his six seasons as the head coach, he had a 57-24 record for the Wolverines. In 2015, Wilson led East Webster to the 2A state championship game with a 14-2 record.
This season, East Webster finished with an 11-3 record and was knocked out by Baldwyn in the 2A state quarterfinals, 48-32.
Wilson’s son, Luke, played his senior season at linebacker for East Webster and was second on the team in tackles with 127.
Journal Publishing hosts sports banquet
The Daily Journal hosted its first Fall Sports Banquet on Thursday night at First United Methodist Church in Tupelo.
The ceremony recognized top high school teams and players from Northeast Mississippi in football, slow-pitch softball, cross country, volleyball and swimming, as well as scholar athletes.
Mississippi State football coach Dan Mullen was the keynote speaker.
Bo Thomas, of Mooreville, and Emma Woolhouse, of Tupelo Christian Prep, were awarded college scholarships.
Two Left Field Lounges?
Much to the chagrin of Mississippi State baseball fans, Missouri unveiled a marketing campaign for a premium seating area at Taylor Stadium called the “Left Field Lounge Club.”
The only problem with that title is MSU has trademarked the term “Left Field Lounge,” its famed area outside the outfield wall at Dudy Noble Field.
Missouri was unaware of Mississippi State’s trademark of the term until Wednesday when contacted by MSU’s administration.
There are no plans for legal action as long as Missouri changes the name.
Brown headed to East-West Shrine Game
Mississippi State linebacker Richie Brown has accepted an invitation to participate in this year’s East-West Shrine Game.
Brown will return to Tropicana Field where the Bulldogs won the St. Petersburg Bowl two weeks ago. The East-West Shrine Game is set for a 2 p.m. kickoff on Jan. 21 and televised on NFL Network.
Brown led MSU in tackles the past two seasons and finished his career with 299 tackles, 21 for loss, 10 sacks, five interceptions, one forced fumble and two fumble recoveries.
The 6-foot-2, 240-pounder from Long Beach appeared in all 52 games during his career in Starkville.
