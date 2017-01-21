Area crappie gathering in big schools.

By Kevin Tate

Fishermen spending time at Bay Springs, Pickwick and Peppertown are in the crappie business these days, and business is very good.

“They’re wide open, especially at Bay Springs,” Clay Coleman, of Clay’s Bait and Tackle, in Tupelo, said. Presentations in almost every case, no matter the depth and location, involve tiny jigs worked slowly and carefully.

“At Bay Springs, they’re catching them in 25 to 32 feet of water on the deep brushtops and main lake points,” Coleman said. “I’d be throwing a small jig head, maybe a 1⁄32-ounce Bobby Garland. I might add a split shot up two feet above the jig to help get it down there.”

At Peppertown and Fulton along the Tenn-Tom Waterway, depths are apt to be in the eight-foot range, meaning fishermen will need to cast instead of working vertically.

“If I were casting, I’d go up to a 1⁄16-ounce jig to help cast and maintain depth on the retrieve,” Coleman said. “I’d still want to stay very small, though, to be able to go slowly with it.

“You’ll have to use your electronics and look for them to find them, but when you find them, man, you’ve found them. They’ll be big ones and they’re really good to eat right now, very clean.

“If I were on a farm pond, I’d fish the 1⁄32 jig under a cork, and just work the cork slowly back to myself.”

Coleman said cold-water conditions call for fishing the smallest jigs you can stand to work.

Slow ride

“You don’t want much action in your crappie jigs when the fish are lethargic,” he said. “They don’t want to see something with a lot of action right now. It’s too much for them. You have to match the mood of the bait to the mood of the fish. When it’s cold and they’re slow and you’re having to talk them into it, you want to use a bait that’s subtle and slow. You don’t want something with a lot of moving and popping and tails flapping. When they’re aggressive, though, they want a bait that’s aggressive. When they’re active, they want action. Using the tiny jigs puts a different action on the bait and makes it subtle and slow. The lighter the jig head the more subtle the action.

“Next, water clarity dictates the color of your bait. As the color of the water moves from clear to stained, you want your bait to become more colorful as well. In clear water like Bay Springs, you’ll want to use shad-like colors: whites, light blues, pale pinks, pale blues, jigs with very little color to them, pale pearls or even clear, see-through baits with a little sparkle in them. In water whose color is at the other extreme, you’ll want to use jigs that are black and chartreuse, black and pink, dark, bright colors they can see.”

Go deep

Fishing small baits at depths of as much as 30 feet calls for specific gear as well.

“When you drop the jig weights you have to drop the line weights too or they won’t work the right way,” Coleman said. “If you’re dropping jigs vertically, fishing those sixteenth- and thirty-second-ounce jigs with eight pound line 30 feet deep, it’ll take four days for the jig to get down there, and then it won’t have the right action on it when it does anyway. With jigs that light, even six pound line is almost too much. Four pound test is about right.”

Coleman says his personal rule for fishing above suspended crappie calls for a 15-foot limit.

“If they’re less than 15 feet deep,” he said, “you need to back away from them a little bit and cast to them.”