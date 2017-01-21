ICC Fall graduates named
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Several area residents were among those who earned Associate of Arts or Associate of Applied Science degrees or certificates at the conclusion of the 2016 fall semester at Itawamba Community College.
They include:
Amory – Desiree L. Blanchard, certificate; Stacy J. Cyrus, certificate; Robert S. Forbus, A.A.; James A. Hooks, A.A.S.; Dylan R. McKee, A.A.; Aaron R. Palmer, A.A.; Margaret A. Smith, A.A.; Judy A. Wright, A.A.;
Bruce – Terrence V. Jones, A.A.;
Calhoun City – Cornelius Edmond, A.A.;
Ecru – Felicia E. Courtney, A.A.S.; Lisa C. Hudson, A.A.S.; Jarret H. Vandygriff, A.A.S.;
Houlka – Britany M. Gregory, A.A.; Leanna D. Johnson, certificate; Sabrina R. Jones, certificate;
Houston – Angel L. Bedolla, A.A.; Oscar R. Bedolla, A.A.; Jennie L. Kyle, A.A.S.;
Okolona – Austin A. Bogan, certificate; Matthew Edwards, A.A.S.;
Pontotoc – Amanda P. Bannon, A.A.; Keysha R. Bradley, A.A.; Martha G. Garrison, A.A.; Jacob D. Gloer, A.A.; Abby A. Graham, A.A.S.; Heather D. Mowery, A.A.; Christian D. Putt, A.A.; Zachary L. Robbins, A.A.S.; Chase A. Robinson, A.A.; Valerie S. Wigington, A.A.; Jonathan R. Williams, A.A.; Glenda C. Yat Cacoj, certificate;
Prairie – Latrice J. Nance, A.A.;
Shannon – Sarah M. Cordeiro, certificate; Jayla J. Foster, A.A.; Courtney N. Franks, A.A.; Clara V. Gray, certificate; Courtney C. Ivy, A.A.; Yvonne L. Swindle, A.A.; Shenika S. Tiggs, A.A.S.;
Vardaman – Raquel Rios, A.A.;
Verona – Tera S. Maxwell, A.A.S.; Cadeesha R. Morris, A.A.S.; and Twaneesha S. Morris, A.A.
