TONY COOK: Let’s pray for our schools

I recently heard a wonderful idea. Churches across the nation are setting a few minutes aside regularly to pray for their local schools.

Of course, many churches already schedule a time to corporately pray for their children’s schools, and virtually all churches lift up their students, parents, and school staff on occasion. I know that this happens in our community as well, but what if it happened each month, on the same Sunday, across the community? And what if it spread across the nation?

Imagine the tremendous effect that amount of prayer would have on our educational system.

My mind is on prayer for schools because December 14 was the anniversary of one of the most horrific events in American History, the incident at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. The national media faithfully relived the event all week.

Along with the coverage came endless theories and perfect hindsight. In this age of global connectivity, the 24-hour news altar must be fed, so we become saturated with every detail. As a result, we wrestle with tremendous fear.

Nevertheless, the facts remain that, statistically, school is the safest place a child can be. It’s safer than being at the mall, or at a friend’s house. School safety has also increased considerably in recent decades, due in part to new anti-bullying programs and increased security.

And many are surprised to discover that mass shooting incidents have not increased overall in the past 30 years. Most amazing of all, gun violence is actually down in the United States—dramatically. In other words, things are never as bad as they appear in the mainstream news media.

Despite all of these facts, an anniversary like this takes its toll psychologically on parents and school staff. But the senseless act of a sick and evil individual should not determine how we, as a community, move forward. We must move forward without fear.

I read once in a church textbook that we have not been given a spirit of fear but of sound mind.

The idea, therefore, of churches praying for our schools seems more necessary than ever. We have to make education a priority again in Houston, and what better way to start than with corporate prayer. I would like to ask each church in our community to consider setting aside a few minutes once a month to pray for the safety and education of our students.

And since that same church textbook indicates that the prayers of two or three together are much more effective, wouldn’t it be truly amazing if that could happen on the same day of each month?

With that in mind, it has been suggested that this could start a Second Sunday School Safety (S4) prayer tradition.

The proposal is that each church in a community commits to corporately pray for our schools on the second Sunday of each month. Just imagine the powerful effect that could have on a community.

Such a movement would certainly show unity and focus on our students’ needs.

More importantly, I believe prayer works.

And even though prayer is not necessarily allowed in schools, I think God still allows us to pray for schools. We all need wisdom to better serve and protect our children. And our children need to be safe wherever they are.

As school leaders, we need to keep doing all we can to be vigilant, watchful, and proactive. But in the end, we could all use some divine help and intervention.

Just consider this – there are close to five times as many churches in the United States than Pre K-12 schools. I consider those pretty good prayer odds.

Thus, please consider spreading this humble request for Second Sunday School Safety prayers, or S4.

Tony Cook is superintendent of Houston School District. He can be reached at the Houston Central Office at 662-456-3332.