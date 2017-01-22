Never to be forgotten
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – They are people who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and they should never be forgotten.
The Houston VFW and American Legion are seeking the names of anyone from Chickasaw County who died while serving their country during war for listing on the county’s War Memorial Monument on the corner of the Courthouse Square in Houston.
“We have about 20 names that we think need to be added,” said Rex Sanderson, an Air Force veteran and spokesman for the project. “What we are trying to do is validate those names, that they served in the military and died while serving their country during war.”
Sharyn Sanderson, who is also a veteran and working on the project, said this research has not been easy.
“We’ve got four names from World War I that we think need to be added,” she explained. “One of those men is buried in France.
“Some of these people may have only lived here for a while, or they grew up here but their family moved,” she added. “We want to present this list and ask people to contact us with any details.”
The goal is to get a confirmed list of names and then add them to the monument. The plan is to engrave those names this year.
The cost of the engraving is about $100 per name and Sanderson said a fundraising drive will be held – once they get all the names.
“Getting the names and history is the first priority,” said Rex Sanderson. “Some of our World War I soldiers died of the Spanish flu, we’ve got some that died as POW’s and some who are MIA (Missing In Action). We’re just trying to tie up the loose ends.”
Anyone who has a name of a service man or woman who served in World War I, World War II, Korea or Vietnam and whose name is not on the Chickasaw County War Memorial Monument should call Sharyn Sanderson at 456-2729.
CHICKASAW COUNTY WAR DEAD
* names to be added.
WORLD WAR I
*John Allred
*James R. Beckham
Moses A. Brown
Silas Coleman
Elliot Corley
John Cunningham
Jasper L. Davis
Richard C. Denton
*Edgar L. Harrington
Andrew Harris
Thomas J. Holliday
Thomas B.F. Justice
William McConnell
*James A. Morgan
Jacob S. Nabors
David M. Smith
Irving Taylor
WORLD WAR II
John L. Atkins
Charles E. Allen
Thomas A. Alred
Herbert Armour
*Herman Blankenship
Garland D. Blanton
Edward Branham
*Max D. Brown
Earlie L. Carothers
John R. Carpenter
*Percy Carr
Audie L. Carter
Preston D. Carter
A.C. Derrington
Charles A. Dunagin
*Riley A. Everett
*Glenn Fredricks
Graham E. Golson
*James A. Gray
William L. Herndon
Sherman Higginbotham
Earl D. Hill
Hubert B. House
Zack C. Howard
Luther P. Jolly
Mark R. Jolly
John C. Kendall
*Samuel T. King
Robert T. Kerby
Bunah R. Lancaster, Jr.
James E. Land
James H. McKinney
Marion L. McQuary
John R. Montgomery
John T. Moore
*John C. Munlin
Curtis L. Nabors, Sr.
Jesse C. Nabors
Max L. Neal
Clarence O. Pettit
*Dave A. Posley
*Richard G. Pulliam
Otha C. Ross
William D. Saxon
Jo B. Sedberry III
Sam H. Smith
*Winfred L. Staten
James W. Stribling
William D. Sykes
*George F. Thacker
Prim Thacker
*William G. Townely
Ray Vance
Oliver J. Volk
*Robert L. Walker
*Henry P. Walley
*Edward A. Whitman
*Andrew Wood
*James L. Youngs
*Charles E. Wheeler
KOREAN WAR
James A. Armstrong
Charles M. Bevels
J.D. Davis, Jr.
Charles E. Hood
Thomas J. Husley, Jr.
Clarence E. Morgan
Wilma R. Neal
Raymond N. Reifer
VIETNAM WAR
Leon V. Fox
Lucion Gillespie, Jr.
Harold D. Gore
Allen A. Griffin
Jimmy W. Hamby
Fred L. Hampton
James E. Hill
Johnny R. Holloway
Eugene Hunt
George M. Wall
World War II POW Survivors
Grady W. Barnett, Sr.
Clyde A. Berry
John M. Brand
James K. Burgess
Thomas L. Busby
James T. Carlisle
Monroe H. Earnest, Jr.
William H. Patch
Boyce Springer
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Man falls from Houston Airport tower January 19, 2017
- HISD refines drug testing policy January 20, 2017
- Girl Scout cookies are on sale January 15, 2017
- Qualifying begins for city elections January 19, 2017
- Houlka mourns death of former mayor January 19, 2017
- Never to be forgotten January 22, 2017
- WEDDING: Darphin/Brand January 22, 2017
- Area crappie gathering in big schools. January 21, 2017
- TONY COOK: Let’s pray for our schools January 21, 2017
- ICC Fall graduates named January 21, 2017
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago