Never to be forgotten

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – They are people who have made the ultimate sacrifice for their country and they should never be forgotten.

The Houston VFW and American Legion are seeking the names of anyone from Chickasaw County who died while serving their country during war for listing on the county’s War Memorial Monument on the corner of the Courthouse Square in Houston.

“We have about 20 names that we think need to be added,” said Rex Sanderson, an Air Force veteran and spokesman for the project. “What we are trying to do is validate those names, that they served in the military and died while serving their country during war.”

Sharyn Sanderson, who is also a veteran and working on the project, said this research has not been easy.

“We’ve got four names from World War I that we think need to be added,” she explained. “One of those men is buried in France.

“Some of these people may have only lived here for a while, or they grew up here but their family moved,” she added. “We want to present this list and ask people to contact us with any details.”

The goal is to get a confirmed list of names and then add them to the monument. The plan is to engrave those names this year.

The cost of the engraving is about $100 per name and Sanderson said a fundraising drive will be held – once they get all the names.

“Getting the names and history is the first priority,” said Rex Sanderson. “Some of our World War I soldiers died of the Spanish flu, we’ve got some that died as POW’s and some who are MIA (Missing In Action). We’re just trying to tie up the loose ends.”

Anyone who has a name of a service man or woman who served in World War I, World War II, Korea or Vietnam and whose name is not on the Chickasaw County War Memorial Monument should call Sharyn Sanderson at 456-2729.

CHICKASAW COUNTY WAR DEAD

* names to be added.

WORLD WAR I

*John Allred

*James R. Beckham

Moses A. Brown

Silas Coleman

Elliot Corley

John Cunningham

Jasper L. Davis

Richard C. Denton

*Edgar L. Harrington

Andrew Harris

Thomas J. Holliday

Thomas B.F. Justice

William McConnell

*James A. Morgan

Jacob S. Nabors

David M. Smith

Irving Taylor

WORLD WAR II

John L. Atkins

Charles E. Allen

Thomas A. Alred

Herbert Armour

*Herman Blankenship

Garland D. Blanton

Edward Branham

*Max D. Brown

Earlie L. Carothers

John R. Carpenter

*Percy Carr

Audie L. Carter

Preston D. Carter

A.C. Derrington

Charles A. Dunagin

*Riley A. Everett

*Glenn Fredricks

Graham E. Golson

*James A. Gray

William L. Herndon

Sherman Higginbotham

Earl D. Hill

Hubert B. House

Zack C. Howard

Luther P. Jolly

Mark R. Jolly

John C. Kendall

*Samuel T. King

Robert T. Kerby

Bunah R. Lancaster, Jr.

James E. Land

James H. McKinney

Marion L. McQuary

John R. Montgomery

John T. Moore

*John C. Munlin

Curtis L. Nabors, Sr.

Jesse C. Nabors

Max L. Neal

Clarence O. Pettit

*Dave A. Posley

*Richard G. Pulliam

Otha C. Ross

William D. Saxon

Jo B. Sedberry III

Sam H. Smith

*Winfred L. Staten

James W. Stribling

William D. Sykes

*George F. Thacker

Prim Thacker

*William G. Townely

Ray Vance

Oliver J. Volk

*Robert L. Walker

*Henry P. Walley

*Edward A. Whitman

*Andrew Wood

*James L. Youngs

*Charles E. Wheeler

KOREAN WAR

James A. Armstrong

Charles M. Bevels

J.D. Davis, Jr.

Charles E. Hood

Thomas J. Husley, Jr.

Clarence E. Morgan

Wilma R. Neal

Raymond N. Reifer

VIETNAM WAR

Leon V. Fox

Lucion Gillespie, Jr.

Harold D. Gore

Allen A. Griffin

Jimmy W. Hamby

Fred L. Hampton

James E. Hill

Johnny R. Holloway

Eugene Hunt

George M. Wall

World War II POW Survivors

Grady W. Barnett, Sr.

Clyde A. Berry

John M. Brand

James K. Burgess

Thomas L. Busby

James T. Carlisle

Monroe H. Earnest, Jr.

William H. Patch

Boyce Springer