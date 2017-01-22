WEDDING: Darphin/Brand

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Mr. and Mrs.Earl Darphin of Ocean Springs, Mississippi, announce the engagement of their daughter, Hallie Ellis Darphin, to Gus Gordon Brand, son of Dr. and Mrs. Woodrow W. Brand, III of Amory, Mississippi.

Hallie is the granddaughter of Mr. and Mrs. Robert Ellis of D’Iberville, Mississippi and Mrs. Irma Darphin and the late George Darphin of Iota, Louisiana.

Gus is the grandson of Mr. and Mrs. Robert M. Garner of Buena Vista, Mississippi and the Honorable Mr. and Mrs. Woodrow W. Brand, Jr., of Houston, Mississippi. He is also the great grandson of Mrs. Flora Lee Brand of McCondy, Mississippi.

The bride is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Science of Psychology and is the founder of Dot Products, Clinton, Mississippi. The future groom is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Business Administration and is Vice-President of Community Bank of Mississippi.

The couple will exchange vows on January 28, 2017, at 5:30 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Ocean Springs. A reception will follow at the Walter Anderson Museum of Art.