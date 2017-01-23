Okolona commends fire department

By Hank Wiesner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA – The Mayor and City Council commended police and firefighters at their most recent meeting for their work at the scene of a fatal house fire in December.

The Okolona City Council also named the city’s airport terminal in honor of late long-time Okolona resident “W. A. “Yogi” Robins at their Dec. 13 meeting and agreed to work out a repayment plan for one city resident’s excessive water bill and then took steps to stop the leak.

The following members were present: Mayor Louise Cole, Council members Kenneth McVay of Ward 1, Bennett Moore of Ward 2, Eldridge Lowe of Ward 3, Regina Pickens of Ward 4, Mary Gates of Ward 5, City Attorney Gene Barton and City Clerk Kim Collins. Ward 6 Councilman Anthony Floyd was absent.

The city thanked the Okolona police and fire departments, along with fire departments from Amory, Cedar Creek, Houston, Shannon, Southeast Chickasaw and Wren for their efforts at the scene of a fire that claimed the life of an Okolona woman at her house during December.

Rebecca “Becky” Minniece, 69, died in an early morning fire at 109 South Gatlin St., Dec. 7. Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker said the wood two-story home was fully involved when firefighters arrived about 5 a.m. Mrs. Minniece’s body was found inside the wreckage of the home. Her husband, Houston, sustained light burns but was not transported, the chief said.

Five vehicles were also destroyed by the blaze.

“The fire appears to have been caused by heat lamps in the back carport area used to keep cats warm.” said Tucker.

It was the year’s only fatal fire in Okolona.

The city also approved naming the Okolona Municipal Airport terminal after the late W. A. Robins. Robins was a long-time citizen of Okolona, had a plane at the airport and did a good deal of work there.

His widow, Gloria “Doty” Robins, said her late husband – who was a retired railroad engineer – loved flying and the Okolona airport.

“He had a hangar there, and anyone was welcome to use it if they needed to,” she recalled. “Everyone loved him and he loved the airport. There weren’t many days he wasn’t out there.”

Robins was on the Airport Board for years. He flew until his eyesight failed.

The couple was married for more than 60 years before he died in February 2016 at age 87, “and I sure do miss him,” she concluded.

The city also heard from Virgie Bogan, who said a leak caused her water bill to soar. Council members agreed to work out a repayment plan for her and said they would insure the leak is repaired. State law prohibits any municipality or water association from “fixing” or reducing a water bill. State law also prohibits any public employee from going on private property without an easement. Repairing a waterline on private property would take a job away from a local plumber and is also prohibited by state law. In other business:

• Reviewed financial reports for Okolona and the Okolona Electric Department. • Reviewed the docket of claims for Okolona and the Okolona Electric Department.

• Approved minutes from Nov. 8, 15 and 22. • Heard from a Watkins Ward and Stafford representative, who said auditors found no problems during a recent Okolona Electric Department audit.

• Opened bids for a Caterpillar Skid Steer lease purchase plus financing. Council accepted the bid of Thompson Machinery of Belden, which was for $86,456.59 with a monthly lease/purchase amount of $1,455.78.

• Approved renewing a contract with BBI for hardware and software support. The one-year contract runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 2017 for $11,690.

• Approved purchasing a special Christmas Edition ad in the Okolona Messenger.

• Approved travel for Fire Chief Terry Tucker to attend the 2017 Midwinter Mississippi Fire Chiefs Conference Jan. 11-13, 2017 in Ridgeland.

• Approved travel for the City Clerk, Election Commissioners and Party Municipal Executive Committee members to attend Municipal Election Officials mandatory certification training in Oxford Feb. 14, 2017.

• Approved to advertise to hire a Okolona Electric Department Operations Superintendent.

• Approved spreading a Mississippi State Rating Bureau letter across the minutes.