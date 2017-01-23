Okolona commends fire department
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
OKOLONA – The Mayor and City Council commended police and firefighters at their most recent meeting for their work at the scene of a fatal house fire in December.
The Okolona City Council also named the city’s airport terminal in honor of late long-time Okolona resident “W. A. “Yogi” Robins at their Dec. 13 meeting and agreed to work out a repayment plan for one city resident’s excessive water bill and then took steps to stop the leak.
The following members were present: Mayor Louise Cole, Council members Kenneth McVay of Ward 1, Bennett Moore of Ward 2, Eldridge Lowe of Ward 3, Regina Pickens of Ward 4, Mary Gates of Ward 5, City Attorney Gene Barton and City Clerk Kim Collins. Ward 6 Councilman Anthony Floyd was absent.
The city thanked the Okolona police and fire departments, along with fire departments from Amory, Cedar Creek, Houston, Shannon, Southeast Chickasaw and Wren for their efforts at the scene of a fire that claimed the life of an Okolona woman at her house during December.
Rebecca “Becky” Minniece, 69, died in an early morning fire at 109 South Gatlin St., Dec. 7. Okolona Fire Chief Terry Tucker said the wood two-story home was fully involved when firefighters arrived about 5 a.m. Mrs. Minniece’s body was found inside the wreckage of the home. Her husband, Houston, sustained light burns but was not transported, the chief said.
Five vehicles were also destroyed by the blaze.
“The fire appears to have been caused by heat lamps in the back carport area used to keep cats warm.” said Tucker.
It was the year’s only fatal fire in Okolona.
The city also approved naming the Okolona Municipal Airport terminal after the late W. A. Robins. Robins was a long-time citizen of Okolona, had a plane at the airport and did a good deal of work there.
His widow, Gloria “Doty” Robins, said her late husband – who was a retired railroad engineer – loved flying and the Okolona airport.
“He had a hangar there, and anyone was welcome to use it if they needed to,” she recalled. “Everyone loved him and he loved the airport. There weren’t many days he wasn’t out there.”
Robins was on the Airport Board for years. He flew until his eyesight failed.
The couple was married for more than 60 years before he died in February 2016 at age 87, “and I sure do miss him,” she concluded.
The city also heard from Virgie Bogan, who said a leak caused her water bill to soar. Council members agreed to work out a repayment plan for her and said they would insure the leak is repaired.
State law prohibits any municipality or water association from “fixing” or reducing a water bill. State law also prohibits any public employee from going on private property without an easement. Repairing a waterline on private property would take a job away from a local plumber and is also prohibited by state law.
In other business:
• Reviewed financial reports for Okolona and the Okolona Electric Department.
• Reviewed the docket of claims for Okolona and the Okolona Electric Department.
• Approved minutes from Nov. 8, 15 and 22.
• Heard from a Watkins Ward and Stafford representative, who said auditors found no problems during a recent Okolona Electric Department audit.
• Opened bids for a Caterpillar Skid Steer lease purchase plus financing. Council accepted the bid of Thompson Machinery of Belden, which was for $86,456.59 with a monthly lease/purchase amount of $1,455.78.
• Approved renewing a contract with BBI for hardware and software support. The one-year contract runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31 2017 for $11,690.
• Approved travel for Fire Chief Terry Tucker to attend the 2017 Midwinter Mississippi Fire Chiefs Conference Jan. 11-13, 2017 in Ridgeland.
• Approved travel for the City Clerk, Election Commissioners and Party Municipal Executive Committee members to attend Municipal Election Officials mandatory certification training in Oxford Feb. 14, 2017.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- HISD refines drug testing policy January 20, 2017
- Man falls from Houston Airport tower January 19, 2017
- JOHN CALVIN: Let’s hope new government will guide us better January 17, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: Time for a change January 20, 2017
- Wilson stepping down at East Webster January 20, 2017
- Shack named chair of ICC Trustees January 23, 2017
- Shack named chair of ICC Trustees January 23, 2017
- Okolona commends fire department January 23, 2017
- Never to be forgotten January 22, 2017
- WEDDING: Darphin/Brand January 22, 2017
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago