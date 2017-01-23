Shack named chair of ICC Trustees
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
William Shack of Tupelo has been elected chairman of the Itawamba Community College Board of Trustees for 2017.
Other officers include Mac Allen Thomas of Aberdeen, first vice chairman; Danny Robbins of Pontotoc, second vice chairman; Carl Comer of Fulton, secretary; and Alford Bell of Houston, immediate past chairman.
Also serving on ICC’s Board of Trustees are Dr. Betsy Collums of Houlka; Dr. Jerome Smith, Amy Anderson, both of Okolona; Charles M. Carson of Houston; Barry Dendy of Woodland; Michael Nanney, Ronnie Gholston, Stacy Russell, all of Fulton; Mark Tigner of Mantachie; D.L. “Bud” Wiygul of Nettleton; Jimmy Weeks, Ted Gordon, Gill Simmons, all of Tupelo; Dan Lee Bishop of Baldwyn; Greg McKissick of Saltillo; Scott Cantrell, Thomas Griffith, both of Amory; Marilyn Sumerford of Smithville; Jeanette Atkins, Danny Gladney, both of Aberdeen; Dr. Brock Puckett, Gerald Ray Bell, James H. Turner, all of Pontotoc; Mitchell Turner of Thaxton; and Danny Park of Belden.
ICC’s tradition of academic and athletic excellence combined with its friendly, caring atmosphere and flexible scheduling options make it the best buy in education today.
More than 80 percent of our students receive some type of scholarships or financial aid. ICC’s cost is approximately one-fourth the cost of a university.
ICC’s supporting district includes the counties of Chickasaw, Itawamba, Lee, Monroe and Pontotoc.
Mike Eaton became Itawamba Community College’s sixth president on July 1, 2013.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- HISD refines drug testing policy January 20, 2017
- Man falls from Houston Airport tower January 19, 2017
- JOHN CALVIN: Let’s hope new government will guide us better January 17, 2017
- FLOYD INGRAM: Time for a change January 20, 2017
- Wilson stepping down at East Webster January 20, 2017
- Shack named chair of ICC Trustees January 23, 2017
- Shack named chair of ICC Trustees January 23, 2017
- Okolona commends fire department January 23, 2017
- Never to be forgotten January 22, 2017
- WEDDING: Darphin/Brand January 22, 2017
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago