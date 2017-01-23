Shack named chair of ICC Trustees

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

William Shack of Tupelo has been elected chairman of the Itawamba Community College Board of Trustees for 2017.

Other officers include Mac Allen Thomas of Aberdeen, first vice chairman; Danny Robbins of Pontotoc, second vice chairman; Carl Comer of Fulton, secretary; and Alford Bell of Houston, immediate past chairman.

Also serving on ICC’s Board of Trustees are Dr. Betsy Collums of Houlka; Dr. Jerome Smith, Amy Anderson, both of Okolona; Charles M. Carson of Houston; Barry Dendy of Woodland; Michael Nanney, Ronnie Gholston, Stacy Russell, all of Fulton; Mark Tigner of Mantachie; D.L. “Bud” Wiygul of Nettleton; Jimmy Weeks, Ted Gordon, Gill Simmons, all of Tupelo; Dan Lee Bishop of Baldwyn; Greg McKissick of Saltillo; Scott Cantrell, Thomas Griffith, both of Amory; Marilyn Sumerford of Smithville; Jeanette Atkins, Danny Gladney, both of Aberdeen; Dr. Brock Puckett, Gerald Ray Bell, James H. Turner, all of Pontotoc; Mitchell Turner of Thaxton; and Danny Park of Belden.

