Chickasaw United Way needs are up

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – There are always people in need and that means Chickasaw County needs United Way now more than ever.

United Way provided just over $100,000 of assistance to 30 agencies serving people from Chickasaw County last year and this year 27 agencies have requested roughly $109,750.

Mike Mitchell, United Way Campaign Associate, said it is no secret that donations are down and needs are up.

“Our main source of income is payroll deductions and while our schools and several local industries have come on strong we are also down in some areas,” said Mitchell. “There is a lot of need out there and the local allocation committee will have to make some hard decisions.

The Chickasaw County United Way Funds Distribution Committee met last week to begin the process of deciding the level of funding agencies will get.

“The Funds Distribution Committee is one of the key components of United Way,” said Mitchell. “These are people from your community who know the local need, they know these agencies and they decide where the dollars go.”

Mitchell pointed out United Way donations raised in Chickasaw County are dispersed by the committee to the 27 agencies making requests this year.

He said only 1 percent of United Way donations go to administration and the rest is dispersed to local agencies.

Agencies on this year’s list are; American Red Cross, Autism Center of Tupelo, CATCH Kids, EXCEL Inc., Faith Haven, Family Resource Center of NEMS, Fellowship of Christian Athletes, Girl Scouts, Habitat for Humanity of Houston, Harden House, Hope Family Ministries, LIFE of Mississippi, Mission Okolona Food Pantry, NCADD, NMMC Camp Breathe EZZZE, NMMC Camp Blue Bird, NMMC Diabetes Assistance Fund, NMMC Heart Assistance Fund, NMMC Hospice Assistance, NMMC Social Work Assistance Fund, North MS Kidney Foundation, Parkgate Pregnancy Clinic, Regional Rehabilitation Center, S.A.F.E., Sally Kate Winters Family Services, Salvation Army of Chickasaw County and Women First.

The United Way 2016 Fundraising Campaign will close out in January and the Distribution Committee will meet later this month to distribute those funds.

The deadline to request funds from United Way of Chickasaw County was Nov. 1.

There are 18 Chickasaw County residents on the local fund disbursement committee.

Members of the 2014 Chickasaw Funds Distribution Committee are: Tiffany Bean, Betty Brown, Barbara Buggs, Birdie Burdine, Tom Byrne, Gene Childs, Donna Chrestman, Josh Earnest, Joyce East, Hank Franklin, Jennifer Higginbotham, Betty Holder, Glenn Huggins, Floyd Ingram, Shenia Jones, Vera Moore, Steve Schultz, Scott Shempert, and Terri Turner

“We are always looking for volunteers to serve on the disbursement committee,” said Mitchell. “It’s as simple as calling us or stopping by our office and saying you want to volunteer.”