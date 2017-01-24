Samford names Herrod to Dean’s List
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Mary C. Herrod of Houston was named to the Fall 2016 Dean’s List at Samford University.
Samford releases dean’s lists after the close of the fall and spring semesters each academic year. To qualify for the dean’s list, a student must have earned a minimum 3.5 grade point average out of a possible 4.0 while attempting at least 12 credit hours of coursework. Dean’s List is the highest academic recognition given by the school at the end of each semester.
Samford University is Alabama’s top-ranked private university and one of the nation’s top Christian universities. U.S. News & World Report ranks Samford fourth among regional universities in the South, and the university is widely acknowledged as a leader in liberal arts and professional school education.
Located in suburban Birmingham, Samford was founded in 1841 and is the 87th-oldest institution of higher learning in the United States. Samford enrolls more than 5,200 students from 46 states and 32 countries.
