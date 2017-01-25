By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Hilltopper basketball coach Chris Pettit smiled when asked when is it too late for a Lady Hilltopper Rally.

“They’re giving me gray hair,” said Pettit. “This is what basketball is supposed to be about. They never say quit. It’s never too late.”

The Lady Hilltopper pulled off a 51-48 win over district foe Louisville Friday night in the proverbial barn burner at the gym in Houston. The win placed the Houston girls basketball team atop the District 4-4A standing.

Houston was down 19-25 at the half and 39-32 at the end of the third quarter.

But a 19-point four quarter for the Lady Hilltoppers sealed the win.

Freshman guard Dee Dee Shephard sank several key 3-point shots in the final frame. The Lady Hilltoppers were also strong at the free throw line. Senior center Laneia Williams was unmovable under the rim and repeatedly grabbed the rebound.

“We got beat by Noxubee County pretty bad on Tuesday and that sort of woke this team up,” said Pettit. “We also tried something new in the first half and that didn’t work. We went back to our game in the second half.”

Shephard finished the night with 19-point including three, 3-point shots. Aquana Brownlee had 11 points and then the Lady Hilltoppers spread it around. Jaleah Jones had 8-points, Tra Echoles 5, Williams and Tee Robinson had 3 each and Brittany Below had 2.

Louisville was led at the rim by 5-foot-9 Diamond Wraggs with 28 points.

“This was a good win for the girls and a good win for the program in front of our fans,” said Pettit. “We are having a lot of fun right now. They have peaked at the right time and we’ll see if we can hold on.

“I’m proud of what they did tonight,” he added. “They never gave up, they never quit and they won a big basketball game for Houston.”

Louisville 58,

Houston 41

The Hilltoppers were run-over by Louisville in the first quarter and despite a valiant effort were not able to get the win in the boys’ game Friday night in Houston.

Houston found themselves down 21-4 at the end of the first frame and down 29-16 at the half.

“We let this one get away from us early,” said Houston boys basketball coach Chris Pettit. “We’ve to to put the ball in play, take more good shots and play defense.”

Pettit made some adjustments in the second half and Houston began to put points on the board.

The Toppers cut the lead to 39-22 at the end of the third but finished the night 58-41 as Louisville got most of Houston’s missed shots and shot well from the free throw line in the final frame.

Houston’s junior forward Jaylin Smith and freshman forward Keshon Bynum led the Hilltoppers with 12 points each. Senior Caleb Easley had eight points and junior A.J. McFarland had 6.

Houston hosted Leake Central on Tuesday and travels to Kosciusko on Friday. They play Caledonia at home on Feb. 2 and Louisville there on Feb. 3.

