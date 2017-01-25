Okolona has state championship potential
I watched the Okolona Chieftains run onto the floor before Tuesday night’s game against Calhoun City and had one immediate thought.
Who is that guy?
I was referring to Okolona’s mountain of a center, 6-foot-6 Ladarrious Spears, who looks just as likely to be an edge rusher going after a quarterback as he does blocking a shot.
Spears did not disappoint, either, once the game got under way. He was a terror down low against Calhoun City, blocking or altering seemingly every shot at the rim.
On the offensive end, the defense collapsed on him the second the ball found its way to him, but he still found a way to score 18 points in the 92-78 win.
“Every game Spears is big for us,” Okolona head coach Arteria Clifton said. “He blocks shots, a bunch of shots, rebounds and plays big.”
The first thing you notice when watching Okolona is Spears, the next is how much the Chieftains’ full-court press attacks.
Okolona has the ability to speed teams up and force them to make mistakes before even crossing half court.
The next player you notice on the court for Okolona is fellow junior Cam Smith.
Smith is a 6-5 guard/forward combo with deep range on his jump shot. He spends most of his time on the perimeter, where he does the majority of damage to opposing defenses.
He’s a marksman from deep and is just now rounding into form.
“Smith has missed some time early in the season,” Clifton said. “He’s been trying to get his shot back, and they are finally started falling.”
Finally healthy
Smith has missed portions of the season with an injury, and when he has been on the court he has been limited, but he is finally playing to his potential.
Smith scored 17 points in an 83-43 win over West Point last week and put up 33 points against Calhoun City.
Okolona hasn’t had too tough a time without a healthy Smith, still boasting a 17-1 record to date with the only loss coming to open the season against Tupelo.
Division leaders
With a healthy roster, though, Okolona is primed to make some noise in 2A play.
The Chieftains are 2-0 in Division 2-2A play right now.
With Spears dominating down low, a great press and Smith hitting threes all over the court, Okolona has championship potential.
Blake Morgan is a sportwriter for the Daily Journal and was obviously impressed with Chieftain basketball. He can be reached at blake.morgan@journalinc.com .
