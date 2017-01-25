Smith, Bailey, Spears lead Chieftains

By Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

CALHOUN CITY – It was a big night for the Okolona Chieftains as they traveled to face the Calhoun City Wildcats in a huge division matchup Tuesday night.

After the Lady Chieftains showed major improvement in the first game against the Lady Wildcats but were defeated 76-28, the Chieftains would flex their muscle and impress as they defeated the Wildcats 92-78.

At the tip, the mood in the gym was very tense between the two teams and fans, too. This was to be a test of 2A,District 4 basketball talent.

In the opening quarter, the Chieftains came out on fire. Okolona opened on a 23-5 run to take control early behind Cam Smith. Smith began the game shooting the lights out with 16-points in the first quarter including a buzzer-beater at the end of the quarter.

Calhoun City cut the lead to 28-14 after a small run to close the first quarter.

In the second quarter, the Wildcats looked to cut more into the lead, but Jaylon Bailey stepped up to lead the Chieftains in the second frame by making numerous big shots as the Wildcats were looking to make a run.

With Bailey and Smith playing well in the first half, the Chieftains held a 48-35 lead at halftime.

The Wildcats cut the lead to single digits in third quarter as the Chieftains started to struggle from the field for a stretch. After a technical given to Okolona head coach Arteria Clifton, all of the momentum seemed to be with the Wildcats.

But as in the first quarter, it was Smith who stopped the Wildcat run as he buried a three to give the Chieftains more confidence on the offensive end.

With Smith keeping the Chieftains offense afloat along with Jaylon Bailey the Chieftains clung to a 71-63 lead heading into the fourth quarter.

In the final quarter, with pressure mounting, the Chieftains played their best. As Smith and Bailey continued to play well, Ladarrius Spears took over in the fourth quarter.

While big Spears blocked and affected shots all night on the defensive end, Spears picked up his offensive game in the fourth. Along with Jacorrius Standfield finding success on the offensive end as well, the Chieftains were clicking on all cylinders in the final minutes.

And while the Wildcats continued to battle and fight back, they could not overcome the Chieftains on this night. The Chieftains were victorious 92-78.

After the game, coach Clifton was proud of his team’s performance and said, “all year we have talking about pressure defense and forcing turnovers,” and Clifton said forcing those turnovers was a key to the win against Calhoun City.

He also complimented Cam Smith’s performance saying Smith adds, “a dimension that we’ve been looking for,” and the junior forward is just now getting back to playing well following an injury.

Smith led the Chieftains in scoring as he finished with 33 points. Bailey dropped in 24 points of his own and Spears finished with 18 points as well.

With the win, Okolona moves to 16-1 overall and 2-0 in division play.

2A Region 4 Basketball Standings