Volunteer/Donation information for tornado recovery

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

PEARL – According to the National Weather Service, three confirmed tornadoes touched down Jan. 21-22, damaging more than 1,400 homes in eight counties and leaving more than 1,000 homes without power, mostly in the Hattiesburg area.

To date, there are four confirmed deaths and 60 injuries associated with the storms.

The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency has released the following opportunities that available for people who would like to volunteer or donate in support of the tornadoes and severe storms survivors in Mississippi.

Monetary Donations:

The Greater PineBelt Community Foundation is accepting monetary donations to help those in need.

Donations can be made directly through the website: www.PineBeltFoundation.org. Please indicate the name of the Fund in the message line.

The United Way of Southeast Mississippi is also accepting monetary donations, which can be made through their website: http://www.unitedwaysems.org/give.

Volunteering:

Volunteer Hattiesburg/United Way of Southeast MS is posting immediate needs, opportunities and donation collection points on their website and social media platforms – http://www.unitedwaysems.org and @unitedwaysems respectively.

Volunteers and volunteer groups alike should coordinate all activities through the two Volunteer Response Centers (VRC) so that response is most efficient. The following VRCs are open:

• Hattiesburg VRC

(Coordinated by Volunteer Mississippi and the Knights of Columbus)

Location: East Jerusalem Baptist Church

Address:410 S. Tipton St. Hattiesburg, MS 39401

Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Phone: 601-606-3523

E-mail: vrchattiesburg@gmail.com

• Petal VRC

Location: Petal Civic Center

Address: 712A S. Main Street, Petal

Hours of Operation: 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Phone: 601-606-7465

E-mail: vrcpetal@gmail.com

Work Orders will be facilitated through the Forrest County Emergency Management Agency and Crisis

Cleanup so volunteers have a consistent flow of work.

Free Home Cleanup Hotline:

From now through February 11, 2017, several relief agencies are staffing a free hotline for debris removal and home cleanup after the recent tornadoes and severe weather. This hotline will connect survivors with reputable and vetted relief agencies that will assist in chainsaw work and debris cleanup, as they are able.

All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need. Survivors should call

800-451-1954 for help.

MEMA will provide updates as information becomes available.