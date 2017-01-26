Authorities find body in Chickasaw County

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Hunters looking for a lost dog discovered a body in Chickasaw County Wednesday afternoon Jan. 18.

Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers said authorities were called to County Road 112 in the Tombigbee National Forest between Houston and Houlka.

Chickasaw County Coroner Michael Fowler said the body was in poor condition and authorities were unable to determine the gender or race.

“We have sent the body to the State Crime Lab and we should hear something back today on race and if it was a male or female,” said Meyers. “With DNA testing we should be able to determine if it is Tammy Townsend.”

Townsend, 42, was last seen on Carol Drive in Houston Friday Dec. 16 and a missing person’s report was filed Sunday Dec. 18. She was still missing Wednesday morning Jan. 18.

The family and community conducted several searches around the county and the case has been repeatedly publicized in the media.

Meyers said his department has several old missing person cases but Townsend is the only missing person who disappeared recently.

Man falls from Houston Airport tower

Authorities were called to Houston Airport about 4:30 a.m. Thursday after a man climbed the light and antenna tower near the airport hanger and later fell.

Police, sheriff department, fire and ambulance crews responded to the scene and talked to the man for about 30 minutes.

“We are not identifying the victim at this time,” said Chickasaw County Coroner Michael Fowler at the time of the incident. “He was a white male in his 30s. We’re still investigating this.”

The aerial at the airport is roughly 75-feet tall and capped with a beacon.

Emergency crews said it is not easy to access the tower. Firefighters climbed up on the aerial in an effort to talk with the man.

The man survived the fall and was quickly loaded into an ambulance and whisked to Tupelo where he later died.

The man has been identified at John Horn, 33, of Houston.

Sheriff James Meyers said last week authorities are looking closely at what may have sparked this incident. Meyers would not speculate on a motive at that time.

Houston truck driver killed in Jackson crash

Jackson police and emergency crews responded to the crash of an 18-wheeler into the bridge pylon on I-55 at Fortification Street Tuesday morning Jan. 17.

A semi-tractor and trailer, belonging to Franklin Corp., was southbound on the interstate and going under the Fortification Street bridge when it struck the concrete support squarely on the passenger side. The driver of the semi Calvin Gatlin, 40, of Houston, was killed in the accident

The accident is under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol and it appears the 18-wheeler was the only vehicle involved in the crash. The skies were overcast and there was the threat of rain but roads were dry at the time of the accident.

The Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality was called to the scene to clean up a fuel spill. Morning commuter traffic was snarled for more than three hours starting at about 7 a.m. as cars were forced into one lane.