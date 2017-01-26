The boss of any organization or business will tell you it is tough at the top.

Nowhere is that more evident than the post of school superintendent.

Almost half of Northeast Mississippi’s superintendent posts are filled by new faces this year. And 75 percent of the current superintendents have been in their current job less than four years.

This in a position that 10- or 20-years ago were filled by 10- and 20-year veterans.

Some point to high-stakes testing and the constant changes in federal and state standards. The never-ending rant of public criticism about what the district did to “my” child also has to be a factor.

It’s easy to point to the person at the top and blame them for all that happens on their watch. We would like to remind the community that Houston School District is the second largest employer in the community with more than 300 teachers and staff.

Teachers need to realize if the don’t make the grade with principals and superintendents they are failing the district.

The community also needs to realize they play a role in high-stakes testing and school accountability. That role may be as simple as sending you kid to school early on a school night or checking homework. It might be volunteering to help in the classroom or running for school board.

We think a community or school board would be foolish to blame all of a district’s shortcomings on a superintendent.

We would like to add that some of the pressure on superintendents is productive. Education in Mississippi has wallowed at the bottom of every national list for too long. Someone has to get the job done.

Testing and accountability have raised standards, made school tougher and ensured that someone – teachers or administrators – are responsible for children learning in the classroom.

It’s a balancing act for any superintendent. It’s a balancing act for every community.

Keeping good administrators and teachers is at the core of what makes up good school districts.

