Houston, Houlka to consolidate

Okolona exempt under current SB 2463.

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Chickasaw County could not reach consensus on how to consolidate Houston, Okolona and Houlka schools so the Mississippi Legislature has concocted their own plan.

Houston and Houlka schools will consolidate under a bill filed in the Mississippi Legislature last week. Okolona will be exempt from that merger at this time.

Senate Bill 2463 was filed by Senator Gray Tollison (R-Oxford) and will consolidate what is listed as Houston Municipal Separate School District and Chickasaw County School District as of July 1, 2018.

The superintendent of Houston schools, Tony Cook, will serve as acting superintendent until a new board is elected. The new district’s central office will be in Houston.

The bill is the first glance at proposed legislation that would consolidate the county’s three school district. Lawmakers will continue to tweak the bill over the next two months.

The issue of consolidation reared its head during the 2016 session when Rep. Brady Mayo (R-Oxford) proposed Houston, Okolona and Houlka do away with three separate central offices, superintendents and school boards and form one united, countywide district. Rep. Preston Sullivan (D-Okolona) was able to get an amendment that delayed consolidation until the a study commission, made up of local leaders, could offer ideas on how to consolidate.

Mike Kent, Mississippi Department of Education Deputy State Superintendent met with the commission repeatedly to hammer out a proposal. That proposal was presented earlier this month to the Legislature.

“It would appear there are few, if any, individuals in Chickasaw County in favor of the consolidation of the school districts,” the report said. “The citizens, or at least their representative on the Commission, are divided regionally amongst Houston, Houlka and Okolona.”

Tollison’s bill says an interim school board will be elected in November 2018. Called the Chickasaw County School District, three trustees will be elected from the former Houston school district and two from Houlka and each will serve one year beginning Jan. 1, 2019. A new Chickasaw County Board of Education will be elected in 2019.

The bill calls for a new Superintendent of Schools to be appointed in July 2019. The bill says the current superintendent of the newly formed district can be selected. The bill also says any superintendent or board member in a district under conservatorship by the state cannot serve the new district.

Okolona was named a failing district in 2010 and forced into state conservatorship. The district received an “F” under the most recent school accountability scoring. Districts that receive a failing grade two years in a row are traditionally taken over, or placed into conservatorship, by the state.

Under state conservatorship legislation, should Okolona be deemed a failing district for a second time this year, they could be dissolved and forced to consolidate with a surrounding district.

Houston and Houlka are currently ranked as “C” districts.

Elected Chickasaw County Superintendent Betsy Collums’ term expires Dec. 31, 2019.

Chickasaw County had a population of 17,735 people. From that number 9,518 of the population is listed as White, 7,524 as Black and 520 as other races.

According to the MDE Website Houston school district has 1,750 students 46.49-percent were White, 43.85-percent were Black and 7.80-percent were Hispanic.

Houlka school district had 512 students with 57.81-percent White, 38.28-percent Black and 3-percent Hispanic.

Okolona school district had 690 students with 96.38-percent Black, 2.17-percent White and 2-percent Hispanic.

High schools would remain in their current sports classifications and would keep their team mascots.