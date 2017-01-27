Lady Tigers top Texas

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

COLUMBIA, Mo. – Mizzou knocked off No. 25 Texas A&M, 78-76, in an overtime thriller at Mizzou Arena on Thursday night.

Mizzou improved to 13-7 this season and 3-3 in SEC play. The victory marked Mizzou’s first home win over Texas A&M since 2005.

The Tigers were bolstered by an incredible performance from sophomore guard Sophie Cunningham . Cunningham poured in a season-high 36 points (10-of-19 FG, 14-of-15 FTs), including a game-tying reverse layup with three seconds left in regulation to send the game to overtime.

The Lady Tigers host Auburn Jan. 26 and Kentucky Jan. 30. They travel to Starkville Sunday, Feb. 5 to play the top ranked Mississippi State Lady Bulldogs.

MSU baseball to open 2018 with USM

New Mississippi State baseball coach Andy Cannizaro dropped some news while speaking to the Tupelo Kiwanis Club on Friday afternoon.

Cannizaro told the club that the Diamond Dogs would be opening the 2018 season at Southern Miss and would also be playing a number of non-conference road games to begin the year while construction is completed on renovations to Dudy Noble Field.

MSU’s first home game in 2018 is not expected to be played until the fourth week of the season.

The Bulldogs haven’t started a season on the road since Ron Polk’s final year in 2008. It will also be State’s first game in Hattiesburg since 2010.

Construction will commence on Dudy Noble Field at the conclusion of this season as part of a $40 million project.

Peeler next WR coach at UM

OXFORD – Former California assistant Jacob Peeler is set to become the next wide receivers coach at Ole Miss, sources say.

Peeler, a native of Kosciusko, spent the last four seasons on staff with Sonny Dykes at Cal, but Dykes was let go over the weekend. Peeler was a graduate assistant from 2013-2014 and coached inside receivers the last two seasons.

Peeler earned an undergraduate degree from Louisiana Tech and a graduate degree from Mississippi State.

Cal ranked No. 4 nationally in passing offense with 358.8 yards a game this season.

Peeler played at Holmes Community College before transferring to Louisiana Tech. He coached at Itawamba Community College in 2008.

Ole Miss plays at Cal on Sept. 16.

Injury ends Graves’ career at MSU

Westin Graves’ kicking days are done at Mississippi State.

The junior kicker announced in an open letter to Bulldog fans that his career has been cut short due to a back injury. Graves sustained the injury during the summer and played through the pain this season before having surgery following the St. Petersburg Bowl.

Graves was 11 of 19 on field goal attempts this past fall with a career-long 48-yarder in the season-opener against South Alabama.

The Flowood native finishes his career 26 of 38 on field goal tries and 104 of 108 on extra points.