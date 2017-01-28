Okolona trustees approve teacher development

By Hank Wiesner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

OKOLONA – The Okolona Municipal Separate School District School Board approved a teacher-oriented professional development program designed to produce better-educated students, and lead to improved student accountability test results. Trustees voted on an external partnership agreement with Core Educational Services for job-embedded professional development – a professional development program for educators — in English (5-10), U.S. history, biology and mathematics instruction and assessment. The decision was made at their Jan. 10 meeting. The agreement is for 37 days at a daily rate of $1,275 per consulting day for $47,175. Board members said the agreement will pay off in the SY 16-17 accountability model results with increased student proficiency.

In other action, the board approved matching funds for an ARC grant to buy addition computers and monitors for students, and approved a grant to restore and renovate Okolona Elementary School building. Trustees approved increasing the district’s budget for a 30 percent match to secure an ARC Grant to purchase 50 computers/monitors and three Smart Interactive Panels valued at $49,994. Accepted a $117,600 Community Heritage Grant award with a required local match of $29,400 for the Okolona Elementary School Building Renovation and Restoration Project with the Department of Archives and History. The work includes completing an elevator project at the elementary school building.

All those efforts are designed to help the district maintain – and hopefully increase – its graduation rate of 88 percent, which is well above the state average, trustees said.

According to the Mississippi Department of Education, high school graduation rates for the state reached an all time high during the 2015-2016 school year with 80.8 percent of all students graduating within four years.

MDE released graduation rates for all Mississippi school districts in June, 2016, and the data indicated more state students are earning a standard diploma than ever before. The 2015-2016 Mississippi graduation rate for all students increased 2.4 percent from its 2014-2015 rate of 78.4 percent. Mississippi Statewide Accountability System assigned grades for 2016 saw the district receive an F. Okolona High School was assigned an F based on established criteria regarding student achievement, college readiness, graduation rate and other factors. Okolona Elementary School received a C. In other business: • Approved a Corrective Action Plan (CAP) for submission to the State Board of Education. The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) will monitor the district’s progress on implementing the plan, and if the plan is not implemented and completed with fidelity, the district could face additional sanctions, including withdrawal of accreditation and a state takeover of the district.

• The district received four new school buses to be added to its fleet of buses. The district currently has six new school buses to transport students to and from school.

• Discussed Superintendent Dexter Green’s annual evaluation. He was rated satisfactory in all categories of the evaluation and said he’s satisfied with the results. The category ratings have only two selections: satisfactory or unsatisfactory.

• Approved students not having to make up a school day for an emergency school closing by the Superintendent of Education due to a gas leak on Dec. 16, the day before Christmas break. Trustee also approved adding an additional day for teachers to the district calendar due to the gas leak closing. The last working day for 187-day employees is Friday, May 26. The last day for vocational teachers is Tuesday, May 30.

• Approved a fundraiser request for Okolona High School Beautification and Student Care Box.

• Approved a fund-raiser request for the Nursing Allied Health Program at the Okolona Vocational Center sponsored by Tomeka Hodges.

• Approved the Okolona School District School Occupational Safety and Crisis Response Plan.

• Approved the new mileage rate of $.535 effective Jan. 1, 2017.

• Approved releasing Mrs. Ryan Jones from her contract at Okolona High School for the remainder of school year effective Friday, Dec. 16, 2016.

• Approved Arteria Clifton to serve as Biology I teacher and Science Department Chairman at Okolona High School to work a total of 192 contracted days for the 2016-17 school year effective immediately.

• Approved an application for a Three-year Emergency License for an add-on endorsement for Arteria Clifton to teach Biology I.

• Approved hiring Salua Tui Poutoa as a part-time Maintenance/Custodian worker at $10 per hour from 7:30 a.m. through 12:30 p.m. beginning Friday, Dec. 16, 2016 and ending May 31, 2017.

• Approved Florence Moore as interim Maintenance Supervisor pending successful completion of all items listed in accreditation summary report for Standard 30. • Approved Principal Action Plan Reports from Okolona High School- Mr. Hill, and Okolona Elementary- Mrs. Murray.

• Approved Okolona High School Discipline Reports from Okolona Elementary and Okolona Vocational.

• Reviewed Okolona Elementary Average Daily Attendence at 96.56 percent and Okolona High School ADA at 93.28 percent.

• Heard a Superintendent’s Report and Superintendent’s Newsletter for January 2017.

• Heard Accelerated Reader Reports for January 2017.

• Approved the district’s Cumulative Second Nine Weeks Testing Data.

• Said a School Board Work Session was held 9 a.m. Monday, Jan. 9, in the Parent Center. No action was taken during the School Board Work Session and the following School Board Trustees were present: Dr. Smith, Mr. Bailey, Dr. Gandy, and Mr. Stewart. The meeting adjourned at 11:41 a.m.

• Set the next School Board Work Session for 9 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13, in the Parent Center.

• Set the next regularly called School Board Meeting for 6 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, in the Parent Center at Okolona Elementary.

• Said the Okolona School Board, Superintendent, Curriculum Coordinator, and High School Principal will participate in the Children First Act seminar on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2017 at the Marriot Courtyard by the Mill Conference Center in Starkville.

• Announced the MSBA Fall Leadership Conference for School Board Members and Superintendents is scheduled for Feb. 20-22, at the Hilton Hotel in Jackson. Full conference registration is $245. Registration for Early Bird is $105 for Monday, Feb. 20.

• Heard a Financial report from the Business Department Manager including Claims Docket, Current Budget Status, Reconciled Bank Statements, Statement of Revenues and Expenditures, Cash Flow Statement by Month and Combined Balance Sheet.