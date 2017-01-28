Refining religion and government

Editor’s Note: This piece is shaped by commentary of George Will, Cal Thomas, and Paul Greenberg; and historian Maury Klein.

Bitterly cold days of January and bitter reflections on morals and culture in America (especially urban America – looking at you, Chicago and New Orleans) lead me to reflect on the state of Western Civilization.

Looking at where we’ve been helps to find our way forward.

In the 14th century BCE, tribes of nomads roamed the Judean hills and deserts. From the Fertile Crescent to the Negev seeking pasture for their flocks and raiding caravans for diversion and booty or riding out climate change in Goshen, they were a non-descript lot — scarcely distinguishable from their contemporaries. Then a legendary leader known by an Egyptian name, Moses (not pertinent whether historical person or literary creation … jury is still out), forged a national character, mythology and destiny for this people. Ethically based religion was the medium.

It gave the Hebrews a sense of identity, purpose and code of behavior enduring for 3,000 years.

Scotland in 1600 was “mired in the Middle Ages.” The Lowlands, devastated by war between England and Scotland, were home to a people beaten down by anarchy, illness and violence. In 1567, the Reformation caught hold in Scotland, and John Knox’s Presbyterianism was established in the realm.

The Lowlands benefitted most.

Knox’s Kirk united the contentious Lowlanders and infused them with a sense of severity in place of “indifferent” morality, instilled respect for education and promoted democracy in church government. Presbyterianism succeeded in doing for the Lowlands what Wesley’s Methodism would do for the working class in England in the 18th century. These Lowlanders (i.e., Scots-Irish) became the soldiers, proletariat and blue-collar idealists of modern America.

18th century British North Americans suffered the usual lack of discipline and immorality of the frontier. Lack of educated clergy led to a largely unchurched population.

The Wesley-Whitefield inspired revival now called “The Great Awakening” helped turn the spirituality of the colonists inward, thus keeping the religious fire smoldering until “The Second Great Awakening” of the 19th century fanned it into flames.

The post-revolutionary generation with its frontier passion and morals — characterized by Rorabaugh as “The Alcoholic Republic,” was seriously in need of discipline and direction. The religiosity engendered by the camp meetings provided it.

Poverty and degradation breed hopelessness and anarchy.

If your station in life is ordained by the circumstances of your birth, why strive? We see the consequences of such fatalism today in the urban ghettoes.

Is it time for a Third Great Awakening in America?

Knox and the Wesleys prevailed by force of personality, erudition in an age of illiteracy and personal courage. Can such a combination prevail today?

What if urban churches refocus on personal morality and acknowledge that voter registration and political lobbying cannot ascend Mt. Sinai alone?

We have come to dote on “separation of church and state” in our time … and with reason. However, successful states count on the support of religion — or cult of personality in non-theistic regimes.

On these shores, George Washington regarded religion as a strength and support of an organized society. (See his 1796 “Farewell Address.”)

In the upland South of the early 19th century, two story frame buildings appeared. Masonic Lodges conducted their rituals on the upper floor and the Presbyterians on the lower, as did primary schools during winter. Often, the same men (or their children) participated in all three.

Organized religion thus supported orderly society and does so to this day.

Here is your challenge, religious leaders of America: Under your watch, public confidence in organized religion has reached its nadir. (Or we can only hope.) Those of my age can remember when church services consisted of biblically-based lessons and ethically inspired instruction based upon Judeo-Christian principles.

Then came the 60’s, and churches divided along the lines of social and governmental empowerment. Churches became centers for voter registration and challenge to status quo, or support for the establishment and “gospel of prosperity.”

How has that worked out for us?

Poetry is powerful. Hip hop has wreaked a trail of destruction in contemporary urban America, but the soaring cadence of the KJV has inspired the Western World for four centuries. Robert Alter has said, “While the authors of the KJV may have been deficient in Hebrew, translations ever since have been deficient in English.”

Never under-estimate the power of good literature.

Anybody for a challenge match?

Sonny Scott is a Chickasaw County resident and a community columnist for the Chickasaw Journal. Contact him at sonnyscott@yahoo.com.