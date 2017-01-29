HUES names Students of the Week
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, 2016.
They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.
Third Grade
Brock- Roy Grimes
McFarland- Maggie Morphis
Moss- Kimoree Randle
Newell- Kiely Hamilton
Rimmer- Lillie Houk
Tabb- Tanner Griffin
Upshaw- Alex Patrick
Fourth Grade
Atkins- Jaqualen Myles
Harrell- Jakamryn Neal
Kimbrough- Viviann Criddle
Kirby- Valerie McCoy
Moore- Tracy Neal
Wright- Kylin Sitthiprasert
Fifth Grade
Carr- Jalen Washington
Chandler- Eli Shoemaker
Collums- Kylee Beth Martin
Cruse- X’Zasia Townsend
Heair- Fantasia Cockrell
Hollingsworth- Noah Patton
Rish- Fantasia Hill
HOUSTON – The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for Dec. 5 through Dec. 9, 2016.
They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.
Third Grade
Brock- Rakedric Davidson
McFarland- Jaylin Parker
Moss- Mykel Johnson
Newell – Haley Carter
Rimmer- Madi Jernigan
Tabb- Kania Eacholes
Upshaw- Jordan Williams
Fourth Grade
Atkins- Rob Hancock
Harrell – Jace McAlpin
Kimbrough- Ty’naija Davidson
Kirby- Mark Murillo
Moore- Carter Pettit
Wright- Khmarion Starks
Fifth Grade
Carr- Dixie White
Chandler- Jordan Earrey
Collums- Vanessa Murillo
Cruse- Kaylee Miller
Heair- Kaleigh Estes
Hollingsworth-Ethan Vance
Rish- Isreal Vazquez
HOUSTON – The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for Jan. 4 through Jan. 6, 2017.
They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.
Third Grade
Brock- Kalaya Davidson
McFarland- Tavion Ricks
Moss- Curry Chapman
Newell- Matthew Dendy
Rimmer- Dakota Lacey
Tabb- Lazaveon Davidson
Upshaw- Kaylyn Dean
Fourth Grade
Atkins- Jaxon Paras
Harrell- A’Kiara Williams
Kimbrough- Lizzie Kinard
Kirby- Carmen Owen
Moore- Selena Buchanan
Wright- Santangela Eacholes
Fifth Grade
Carr- Damien Williams
Chandler- Eli Shoemaker
Collums- Brayton Gray
Cruse- Lea Grace Dendy
Heair- Jimmy Bell
Hollingsworth- Garrett Weaver
Rish- J’Len Brown
HOUSTON – The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for Jan. 9 through Jan. 12, 2017.
They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.
Third Grade
Brock- Kalaya Davidson
McFarland- Mariee Virges
Moss- Jayden Knox
Newell- Cydnee Webb
Rimmer- Jacey Malone
Tabb- Thomas Heair
Upshaw- Kaylee Myatt
Fourth Grade
Atkins- Elianna Riley
Harrell- Julianna Jeandron
Kimbrough- Trinity Hamilton
Kirby- Christopher Parker
Moore- Shaniya Robinson
Wright- Jermaine Elliot
Fifth Grade
Carr- Jonathan Williams
Chandler- Anna Bevill
Collums- Brayton Gray
Cruse- Cadience McElhenney
Heair- Haley Kyle
Hollingsworth- Alannah Williams
Rish- Kimberly Wofford
HOUSTON – The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for Jan. 17 through Jan. 20, 2017.
They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.
Third Grade
Brock- Jamari Lott
McFarland- Jaden Walker
Moss- Brady Cook
Newell – April Pachecano
Rimmer- none
Tabb- Olivia White
Upshaw- Jay McGee
Fourth Grade
Atkins- Cayne Sullivan
Harrell- Lexi Audette
Kimbrough- Bethany Palmer
Kirby- X’zasia Randle
Moore- Markail Tallie
Wright- Levi McGee
Fifth Grade
Carr- Markerra Williams
Chandler- Alicia White
Collums- Cataysha Holmes
Cruse- Caleb Bevels
Heair- Julie Beth Murphree
Hollingsworth- Shakayla Wofford
Rish- Mahaugani Gates
-30-
