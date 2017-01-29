HUES names Students of the Week

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – The following children were chosen Student of the Week at Houston Upper Elementary School for Nov. 28 through Dec. 2, 2016.

They are listed by teacher’s last name and student’s full name.

Third Grade

Brock- Roy Grimes

McFarland- Maggie Morphis

Moss- Kimoree Randle

Newell- Kiely Hamilton

Rimmer- Lillie Houk

Tabb- Tanner Griffin

Upshaw- Alex Patrick

Fourth Grade

Atkins- Jaqualen Myles

Harrell- Jakamryn Neal

Kimbrough- Viviann Criddle

Kirby- Valerie McCoy

Moore- Tracy Neal

Wright- Kylin Sitthiprasert

Fifth Grade

Carr- Jalen Washington

Chandler- Eli Shoemaker

Collums- Kylee Beth Martin

Cruse- X’Zasia Townsend

Heair- Fantasia Cockrell

Hollingsworth- Noah Patton

Rish- Fantasia Hill

Third Grade

Brock- Rakedric Davidson

McFarland- Jaylin Parker

Moss- Mykel Johnson

Newell – Haley Carter

Rimmer- Madi Jernigan

Tabb- Kania Eacholes

Upshaw- Jordan Williams

Fourth Grade

Atkins- Rob Hancock

Harrell – Jace McAlpin

Kimbrough- Ty’naija Davidson

Kirby- Mark Murillo

Moore- Carter Pettit

Wright- Khmarion Starks

Fifth Grade

Carr- Dixie White

Chandler- Jordan Earrey

Collums- Vanessa Murillo

Cruse- Kaylee Miller

Heair- Kaleigh Estes

Hollingsworth-Ethan Vance

Rish- Isreal Vazquez

Third Grade

Brock- Kalaya Davidson

McFarland- Tavion Ricks

Moss- Curry Chapman

Newell- Matthew Dendy

Rimmer- Dakota Lacey

Tabb- Lazaveon Davidson

Upshaw- Kaylyn Dean

Fourth Grade

Atkins- Jaxon Paras

Harrell- A’Kiara Williams

Kimbrough- Lizzie Kinard

Kirby- Carmen Owen

Moore- Selena Buchanan

Wright- Santangela Eacholes

Fifth Grade

Carr- Damien Williams

Chandler- Eli Shoemaker

Collums- Brayton Gray

Cruse- Lea Grace Dendy

Heair- Jimmy Bell

Hollingsworth- Garrett Weaver

Rish- J’Len Brown

Third Grade

Brock- Kalaya Davidson

McFarland- Mariee Virges

Moss- Jayden Knox

Newell- Cydnee Webb

Rimmer- Jacey Malone

Tabb- Thomas Heair

Upshaw- Kaylee Myatt

Fourth Grade

Atkins- Elianna Riley

Harrell- Julianna Jeandron

Kimbrough- Trinity Hamilton

Kirby- Christopher Parker

Moore- Shaniya Robinson

Wright- Jermaine Elliot

Fifth Grade

Carr- Jonathan Williams

Chandler- Anna Bevill

Collums- Brayton Gray

Cruse- Cadience McElhenney

Heair- Haley Kyle

Hollingsworth- Alannah Williams

Rish- Kimberly Wofford

Third Grade

Brock- Jamari Lott

McFarland- Jaden Walker

Moss- Brady Cook

Newell – April Pachecano

Rimmer- none

Tabb- Olivia White

Upshaw- Jay McGee

Fourth Grade

Atkins- Cayne Sullivan

Harrell- Lexi Audette

Kimbrough- Bethany Palmer

Kirby- X’zasia Randle

Moore- Markail Tallie

Wright- Levi McGee

Fifth Grade

Carr- Markerra Williams

Chandler- Alicia White

Collums- Cataysha Holmes

Cruse- Caleb Bevels

Heair- Julie Beth Murphree

Hollingsworth- Shakayla Wofford

Rish- Mahaugani Gates

