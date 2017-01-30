Houlka continues annexation study

By Hank Wiesner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – New Houlka aldermen held a short meeting Tuesday, Jan. 3, at 6 p.m. at Town Hall and will seek more details through an annexation study.

Aldermen voted to have an Oxford firm continue a feasibility study about a possible expansion of the town through annexation. No decisions have yet been made about annexation, town officials said this week.

The city voted unanimously to have Slaughter & Associates of Oxford – a firm which specializes in annexations – continue a feasibility study of possible areas for annexation by the town. The firm recently sent a map outlining the areas, and Mike Slaughter, P.E., AICP, owner and founder of the firm — talked with aldermen by phone at their January meeting.

“They’re studying the territory,” said Tutor. “Nothing definite has been decided, but at this point, it looks like the east side of town extending to Highway 15 is the most feasible.”

Town officials said it’s uncertain how many people and businesses would be taken in by any annexation, or how much income for the town an annexation would generate.

An annexation feasibility study is a complete document which analyzes annexation study areas and financial feasibility and produces a detailed plan for municipal services and an in-depth cost/revenue analysis for the existing city and annexation area, according to the group’s website, Slaughter & Associates, PLLC.

Houlka covers about 1.22 square miles and has a population of about 613 people, according to City-Data.com.

Houlka considered an annexation several years ago, working with Slaughter and Associates, but nothing ever came of it, Slaughter and town officials said.

Aldermen were also told a town employee recovering from an injury will soon return to work. Tony Brasher returned to work Monday, Jan. 9 in the Water Department.

At the board’s Oct. 12 meeting, aldermen hired Ty Russell as a temporary worker for the two-man Water Department. He replaced Brasher, a full time employee who sustained a severe foot injury earlier in 2016.

Russell will continue working through the rest of January.

“The board will decide at that time whether to further continue his employment,” said Town Clerk Janie Tutor.

In other business:

• Approved routine claims or bills.

• Approved minutes of the board’s meeting of Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016

• Heard routine Water Department Police Department reports. The Water Department is conducting normal repairs and maintenance work. Things are also quiet with the Police Department.

“Things are routine,” said Tutor. “There haven’t been that many tickets written recently, so I guess there’s nothing that unusual going on in Houlka.”

• Discussed hiring a part-time clerical worker to help out in Town Hall. The idea went no further than talk; it died for lack of a motion.

• Recessed until the Feb. 7, 2017 regular meeting.

Those present at the meeting were Mayor Jimmy Kelly, Aldermen Bonnie Brown, Beverly Davidson, Dustin Eaton, K. C. Gates, Kimberly Murphree, Board Attorney Kevin Howe of Calhoun City and Tutor.