MSU names grads, President and Dean’s list

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Below is the Mississippi State University Graduation List for the 2016 fall term with the name, hometown, college/school the degree is from and degree bestowed.

Name City / State College / School Degree Honors • Aju Tzunun, Magda Houston, College of Arts & Sciences MA • Alford, Jay Woodland, College of Education BS • Baird, Hillary Houston, College of Education BS • Bowens, Cheryl Woodland, College of Education EDS • Davis, Troy Houston, College of Education BS • Hood, James Houston, Bagley College of Engineering BS • Hughes, Christopher Okolona, College of Arts & Sciences BA • Mason, Zamia Houston, College of Arts & Sciences BA • Pulliam, Jeremy Houston, College of Education BS • Randle, Michael Houston, College of Business BBA • Reese, Suzanne Woodland, College of Ag. & Life Sciences BS • Wilkinson, Charles Houston, Bagley College of Engineering BS

Honor graduates include all bachelor-degree candidates with exceptional scholastic averages and at least half the total required course hours earned at MSU. Their specific levels of recognition and the minimum required averages for each, based on a 4.0 scale, include: summa cum laude, 3.80; magna cum laude, 3.60; and cum laude, 3.40.

The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.

Below is the Mississippi State University Dean’s/ President’s List for the 2016 fall semester for your county.

Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

President’s List:

Name City / State • Allen, Johnny Evans Houston • Baird, Hillary Nichole Houston • Collums, Mary Beth Houlka • Dendy, Noal Cliett Houston • Gaskin, Joshua David Okolona • Hancock, Mallory Houston • Harrell, Sydney Allen Houston • Harrington, Thomas Walter Houston • Higgins, Lauren Christine Houlka • Lollar, Jack Heston Okolona • Reeves, Steven Ray Houston • Sanders, Haleigh Elizabeth Houston

Dean’s List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

Dean’s List: