MSU names grads, President and Dean’s list
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
Below is the Mississippi State University Graduation List for the 2016 fall term with the name, hometown, college/school the degree is from and degree bestowed.
|
• Aju Tzunun, Magda
|
Houston,
|
College of Arts & Sciences
|
MA
|
• Alford, Jay
|
Woodland,
|
College of Education
|
BS
|
• Baird, Hillary
|
Houston,
|
College of Education
|
BS
|
• Bowens, Cheryl
|
Woodland,
|
College of Education
|
EDS
|
• Davis, Troy
|
Houston,
|
College of Education
|
BS
|
• Hood, James
|
Houston,
|
Bagley College of Engineering
|
BS
|
• Hughes, Christopher
|
Okolona,
|
College of Arts & Sciences
|
BA
|
• Mason, Zamia
|
Houston,
|
College of Arts & Sciences
|
BA
|
• Pulliam, Jeremy
|
Houston,
|
College of Education
|
BS
|
• Randle, Michael
|
Houston,
|
College of Business
|
BBA
|
• Reese, Suzanne
|
Woodland,
|
College of Ag. & Life Sciences
|
BS
|
• Wilkinson, Charles
|
Houston,
|
Bagley College of Engineering
|
BS
Honor graduates include all bachelor-degree candidates with exceptional scholastic averages and at least half the total required course hours earned at MSU. Their specific levels of recognition and the minimum required averages for each, based on a 4.0 scale, include: summa cum laude, 3.80; magna cum laude, 3.60; and cum laude, 3.40.
The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.
Below is the Mississippi State University Dean’s/ President’s List for the 2016 fall semester for your county.
Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
President’s List:
|
• Allen, Johnny Evans
|
Houston
|
• Baird, Hillary Nichole
|
Houston
|
• Collums, Mary Beth
|
Houlka
|
• Dendy, Noal Cliett
|
Houston
|
• Gaskin, Joshua David
|
Okolona
|
• Hancock, Mallory
|
Houston
|
• Harrell, Sydney Allen
|
Houston
|
• Harrington, Thomas Walter
|
Houston
|
• Higgins, Lauren Christine
|
Houlka
|
• Lollar, Jack Heston
|
Okolona
|
• Reeves, Steven Ray
|
Houston
|
• Sanders, Haleigh Elizabeth
|
Houston
Dean’s List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
Dean’s List:
|
• Bedolla, Diana,
|
Houston
|
• Byrne, Brennan Grace,
|
Houston
|
• Callahan, James Nicholas,
|
Houston
|
• Calvert, Lakeshia Cherelle,
|
Houston
|
• Carnathan, Johanna Lynn,
|
Okolona
|
• Eaton, Alissa Brooke,
|
Houston
|
• Edwards, Anna Claire,
|
Houston
|
• Edwards, Robert Matthew,
|
Houston
|
• Hamilton, Parashay Laneisha,
|
Houston
|
• Randle, Kimberly Andrea,
|
Houston
|
• Robbins, Shanequa Qwanta,
|
Woodland
|
• White, Zachary Kaleb,
|
Houston
