 

MSU names grads, President and Dean’s list

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

Below is the Mississippi State University Graduation List for the 2016 fall term with the name, hometown, college/school the degree is from and degree bestowed.

Name

City / State

College / School

Degree

Honors

• Aju Tzunun, Magda

Houston,

College of Arts & Sciences

MA

• Alford, Jay

Woodland,

College of Education

BS

• Baird, Hillary

Houston,

College of Education

BS

• Bowens, Cheryl

Woodland,

College of Education

EDS

• Davis, Troy

Houston,

College of Education

BS

• Hood, James

Houston,

Bagley College of Engineering

BS

• Hughes, Christopher

Okolona,

College of Arts & Sciences

BA

• Mason, Zamia

Houston,

College of Arts & Sciences

BA

• Pulliam, Jeremy

Houston,

College of Education

BS

• Randle, Michael

Houston,

College of Business

BBA

• Reese, Suzanne

Woodland,

College of Ag. & Life Sciences

BS

• Wilkinson, Charles

Houston,

Bagley College of Engineering

BS

Honor graduates include all bachelor-degree candidates with exceptional scholastic averages and at least half the total required course hours earned at MSU. Their specific levels of recognition and the minimum required averages for each, based on a 4.0 scale, include: summa cum laude, 3.80; magna cum laude, 3.60; and cum laude, 3.40.

The academic honors are recorded on the graduates’ diplomas and permanent records, as well as in the commencement program.

Below is the Mississippi State University Dean’s/ President’s List for the 2016 fall semester for your county.

Students on the President’s List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

President’s List:

Name

City / State

• Allen, Johnny Evans

Houston

• Baird, Hillary Nichole

Houston

• Collums, Mary Beth

Houlka

• Dendy, Noal Cliett

Houston

• Gaskin, Joshua David

Okolona

• Hancock, Mallory

Houston

• Harrell, Sydney Allen

Houston

• Harrington, Thomas Walter

Houston

• Higgins, Lauren Christine

Houlka

• Lollar, Jack Heston

Okolona

• Reeves, Steven Ray

Houston

• Sanders, Haleigh Elizabeth

Houston

Dean’s List students achieved a grade-point average between 3.5 and 3.79, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.

Dean’s List:

Name

City / State

• Bedolla, Diana,

Houston

• Byrne, Brennan Grace,

Houston

• Callahan, James Nicholas,

Houston

• Calvert, Lakeshia Cherelle,

Houston

• Carnathan, Johanna Lynn,

Okolona

• Eaton, Alissa Brooke,

Houston

• Edwards, Anna Claire,

Houston

• Edwards, Robert Matthew,

Houston

• Hamilton, Parashay Laneisha,

Houston

• Randle, Kimberly Andrea,

Houston

• Robbins, Shanequa Qwanta,

Woodland

• White, Zachary Kaleb,

Houston

