ICC softball earns NFCA honors
By Adam Gore
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
FULTON – The National Fastpitch Coach Association (NFCA) has announced its 2015-16 Easton Scholar-Athlete honors with several ICC students with local ties on the list.
NFCA Scholar/Athletes and their hometown are:
• Maura Jane Autry (Holly Springs)
• Alex Brown (Pontotoc)
• Katie Channell (Vicksburg)
• Taylor Cresap (Fulton)
• Cassidy Hardy (Gordo, Ala.)
• Bre Harford (Southaven)
• Mamie Hollenhead (Mathiston)
• Lane Kennedy (Smithville)
• Mary Kansas Sullivan (Houston)
• Addie Thompson (Hamiton)
• Bree Thompson (Water Valley)
• Taylor Thornton (Carrollton)
• Sheneria Tyes (Baldwyn)
• Grayson Wells (Greenwood)
• Katrina Wilson (Oxford)
All these scholar/athletes earned individual academic honors for their efforts in the classroom last season.
As a team, the Indians finished third in the nation amongst community and junior colleges and was the top Mississippi Association of Community and Junior Colleges (MACJC) team with their 3.605 accumulative grade point average (GPA).
The rankings and honors recognize the academic prowess of softball team across seven membership divisions from NCAA DI to High School. Individually, 5,152 softball players earned Easton NFCA Scholar-Athlete honors this season.
Last season, ICC finished 39-10 and finished the season ranked No. 10 after advancing to the quarterfinals of the state tournament.
