MHP investigating pedestrian death in Calhoun County

CALHOUN CITY – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the death of a Bruce man who was hit by a car Friday night.

According to MHP Master Sgt. Criss Turnipseed, troopers were called to Highway 9, just north of Calhoun City around 9:15 p.m. on Friday. The initial investigation showed Willie Isbell, 47, was standing in the road when he was hit by a car, driven by Anthony Fox of Vardaman.

Isbell was pronounced dead at the scene. Fox was not injured.