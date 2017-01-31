MHP investigating pedestrian death in Calhoun County
By Floyd Ingram | 7:49 PM | January 31, 2017 | News
CALHOUN CITY – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is still investigating the death of a Bruce man who was hit by a car Friday night.
According to MHP Master Sgt. Criss Turnipseed, troopers were called to Highway 9, just north of Calhoun City around 9:15 p.m. on Friday. The initial investigation showed Willie Isbell, 47, was standing in the road when he was hit by a car, driven by Anthony Fox of Vardaman.
Isbell was pronounced dead at the scene. Fox was not injured.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Never say quit January 25, 2017
- Lady Tigers top Texas January 27, 2017
- Refining religion and government January 28, 2017
- Okolona trustees approve teacher development January 28, 2017
- Algebra nation January 29, 2017
- MHP investigating pedestrian death in Calhoun County January 31, 2017
- ICC softball earns NFCA honors January 31, 2017
- MSU names grads, President and Dean’s list January 30, 2017
- Houlka continues annexation study January 30, 2017
- HUES names Students of the Week January 29, 2017
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
aberdeen amory arrest Baptist Baseball basketball Bruce business Calhoun City Calhoun County chickasaw Chickasaw County chickasaw journal Christmas city County crime East Webster Economic Development education Eupora featured fire floyd football houlka Houston ICC ingram Mantee Mississippi Money Moore MSU Okolona police Pontotoc school schools Smith Softball Tupelo Vardaman west point Woodland
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago