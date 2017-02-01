Chieftains cruise past East Webster

By Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

CUMBERLAND – It was back to the court for the Okolona Chieftains as they traveled to East Webster to face the Wolverines, looking to improve to 19-1.

East Webster was ranked 10th in the state prior to Friday’s game and was tight early. The Chieftains dealt with foul trouble as they played a “grab the ball” defense but were able to defeat the Wolverines, 74-43.

Okolona is undefeated in District 4-2A and No. 1 in state 2A standings.

Following the first game that saw the Lady Chieftains fall to the Lady Wolverines 49-14, the Chieftains took the floor looking for another win to add to the resume.

The first quarter saw both teams stay close as the Wolverines were playing well and the Chieftains struggled on the floor.

It was Jacorrius Standfield leading the way for the Chieftains in the first as he repeatedly knifed to the basket for the hoop.

After one the Chieftains led the Wolverines 20-14.

In the second, Cam Smith and Jaylon Bailey started to pick up the pace offensively.

And in the second, big man Ladarrius “Boo Boo” Spears entered the game for the first time as he, like many others, had been battling the flu all week. Spears’ impact was felt immediately as he began altering shots on the defensive end.

With Smith and Bailey working on the offensive end and Spears on the defensive, the Chieftains expanded their lead to 37-23 heading into halftime.

The second half was another test for the Chieftains.

Although their lead was never truly in doubt, leaders Smith and Bailey and others picked up their fourth fouls in the third period. Smith and Bailey would eventually foul out.

Even though Okolona wasn’t at full strength, the Chieftains held a 55-33 lead after three.

In the final quarter, some of the bench stepped in to score and keep the Wolverines at bay. Standfield continued to get to the rim with ease and the Chieftains were still finding success on the offensive end despite the foul problems.

It was Spears that put the nail in the coffin of the Wolverines with two rim-rattling dunks to finish the game.

The Chieftains were victorious 74-43.

After the win, Okolona coach Arteria Clifton said his team had been battling the flu all week, but that prompted other teamates to step up and lead the Chieftains to the win.

And with the foul trouble caused by “lots of reaching,” coach Clifton said once again — as has been the theme this year — it was Okolona’s defense that propelled them to the win.

Jaylon Bailey led the Chieftains in scoring on the night with 14 points. Jacorrius Standfield added 13 points of his own, while Ladarrius Spears and Cam Smith scored 12 and 10 points respectively.

Mississippi 2A Basketball Rankings

* = District statistics.

–

•