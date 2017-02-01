Homecoming at Houlka

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOULKA – It was Homecoming at The Gym in Houlka and the Wildcat boys and girls basketball team were named King and Queen.

The Houlka boys topped Smithville 76-41 and the Lady Wildcats won 55-42.

“It was a good night for us in district play,” said Houlka basketball coach Jimmy Guy McDonald. “That win put the boys at the top of district and we play Hamilton Tuesday to close out the season (in District).”

The Wildcats (17-4, 4-0) go on to play at 3A South Pontotoc Feb. 7 and close out the regular season at home against 1A West Union at The Gym, Feb. 10.

The Lady Wildcats (9-10, 3-1) are second in District 4-1A behind top-ranked Tremont (11-6, 3-0). The Houlka girls’ lone district loss this year came to Tremont.

“The girls game was the first one we pressed all night long,” said McDonald. “We got a little better as the night went on and we just wore them down.”

In the boys’ game, Smithville came to play.

The Houlka had a slim 13-11 lead at the end of the first quarter and Smithville came out and sank two 3-pointers to open the second.

The game was tied at 20 each with 4:32 to go until halftime.

But then the Wildcats got hot and clamped down on defense. Houlka reeled off 12 points and allowed Smithville three points. The Wildcats held a 32-23 lead at the half.

“They keyed on Smoody (Turner) and Ma’darrius (Hobson),” said McDonald. “That opened up the game for our other players.”

The Wildcats got the ball into the hands of Turner and Hobson in the third quarter and when the Seminoles clamped down, they stuck with what worked and everybody took a shot.

Things got rough in the third as the Seminoles saw the game slipping away.

Houlka held a 46-34 lead after three.

The Wildcats bit in the fourth quarter scoring 30 in the final frame and allowing Smithville just seven points. And one of those was a desperate 3-pointer.

“The bench came in and played well,” said McDonald. “I thought we played good defense.”

Hobson had 20 points to lead the Wildcats in the game. Keshun Buchanan had 15 points and DaShun Berry had 11. Justin Long had nine points, Joel Linton had seven, Odarius Poster had 5, Alex Pearson had four, Turner had three and Mikey Knight got a bucket, too.

Smithville’s Heath Nee had 25 points. Drew Cox had 10.

Lady Wildcats 55,

Lady Seminoles 42

Both teams ran up and down the floor all night long and pressed hard from the opening buzzer.

Houlka got the game under control early taking a 12-5 lead at the end of one and pushed it to 24-16 at the half.

The Lady Wildcats best quarter was 19-points in the third quarter. The subs came in early in the fourth quarter on Homecoming night.

Timoya Brownlee led all scorers with 20 points and Tynea Kelly had 12. Allavanah Tumbline had nine points, Navada Moore seven, Jerneshia Bean had three and Ashanti Cunningham and Sadia Ross has two points each.

Smithville was led at the rim by LaQuandra Standifer with 17.

Mississippi 1A Basketball Rankings