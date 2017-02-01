Topper boys, girls sweep Caledonia

By Ethan Turner

Special to the Chickasaw Journal

It was a good night for Houston Hilltopper basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 24 as they traveled to face the Caledonia Confederates.

In two important conference matchups for both Houston teams, the Lady Toppers were victorious 67-49, and the Toppers were victorious as well, 51-48.

As the girls game tipped the Lady Confederates and Lady Toppers were evenly matched early on. Both teams traded baskets in the first quarter with neither team gaining an edge. The teams were tied at 14 after one.

In the second quarter, the Lady Toppers got rolling offensively as multiple players scored offensively to give Houston the advantage, and with added defensive pressure, the Lady Hilltoppers took a six point lead into the halftime break.

In the second half, it was the Dee Dee Shephard show. Shephard attacked the basket in the in the third quarter and seemingly did not miss a shot the rest of the game. Whenever the Lady Toppers needed a basket, Shephard came through.

Along with Marquasia Echoles, Tra Echoles and Laneia Williams helping Shephard on the offensive end, the Lady Toppers closed out the Lady Confederates 67-49.

After the win, Houston head coach Chris Pettit was proud of his team’s performance and the fact that it was a team effort. He also added changing defensive strategy in the second half really helped his team.

“The half court trap gave them a lot of trouble,” Pettit said.

With the win, the Lady Toppers continued to hold the division lead, with key games against both Leake Central and Kosciusko played Friday and Tuesday.

The Lady Toppers were led in scoring by Dee Dee Shephard with 18 points.

Houston 51,

Caledonia 48

In the second game, the Toppers were looking for their first division win against Caledonia.

Much like the first game, the Confederates and the Toppers were very evenly matched. The Toppers would hold a one point lead at the end of one as Omario Johnson led the Toppers offensively in the first.

The Confederates gained the lead in the second quarter as they found success driving the lane and going for the basket. Time after time the Confederates attack the rim with positive results.

While Caledonia made their run, it was Caleb Easley who kept the Toppers close in the first half as Easley had success down low and finishing with the left hand.

At the halftime break, the Toppers trailed by eight, 31-23.

In the third, the Toppers continued to trail by single digits. Houston pulled with in one or two possessions multiple times behind Jaylin Smith and Omario Johnson, but could not get over the hump in the third quarter.

Heading into the final quarter, the Toppers trailed 43-36.

But in the final quarter, the Toppers went on a 11- 5 run to cut the Confederates lead to one with a little over one minute to go.

And trailing by one, the Toppers needed a clutch basket. And they got one.

Keshon Bynum buried a three to give Houston a 50-48 lead with 30 seconds to go.

As the Confederates looked to tie or regain the lead, it was senior leader Omario Johnson who ripped down the rebound off the Caledonia miss, hit one free throw after being fouled and put the game away for the Hilltopper victory.

After the second win of the night, coach Pettit said it was a great night for Topper basketball on the road and those who traveled to see Houston play got their money’s worth. He was complimentary of Keshon Bynum on his go-ahead three saying he shot the ball with confidence and knocked it down.

As the Toppers notch their first conference win of the season, Pettit said this gives his team “a lot of confidence going back.”

The Toppers were led in scoring by Omario Johnson who finished with 16 points, while Jaylin Smith and Keshon Bynum finished with 10 each.

Houston played Leake Central at home Friday and traveled to Kosciusko on Tuesday. The Hilltoppers play Caledonia again at home on Thursday and travel to Louisville on Friday.

Houston finishes out the district schedule at home Feb. 7 against Noxubee County.