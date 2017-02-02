Chickasaw consolidation passes Senate
By Bobby Harrison
Daily Journal Jackson Bureau
JACKSON – Efforts to consolidate school districts in Chickasaw County are continuing during the 2017 legislative session.
On Thursday, the Senate passed legislation to merge the Chickasaw and Houston school districts with 16 senators in the 52-member chamber voting no.
But legislation filed this year to merge the North Tippah and South Tippah school districts died earlier in the process.
While the effort to merge the two Tippah County school districts is dead for this session, Rep. Jody Steverson, R-Ripley, said the bill “has started a conversation in Tippah County.
“I am still gathering facts. I want to see if there is a cost-savings for taxpayers in Tippah County (from consolidation.) Ultimately, I am going to do what is in the best interest of the students and taxpayers of Tippah County. Moving forward, we will see if another bill is introduced.”
Okolona issue
Last year the Legislature created a committee, including local people, to study the best way to consolidate the Chickasaw, Houston and Okolona school districts.
The report presented to the Legislature by the study committee said it appears few if any people in the county support the consolidation.
Despite the report, legislation was introduced to merge Chickasaw and Houston. Senate Education Chair Gray Tollison, R-Oxford, said Okolona was left out of the consolidation proposal this year because of several issues.
For instance, he said the Okolona school district lines go into neighboring Monroe County, presenting additional problems.
In recent years, the Legislature has undertaken the task of looking to merge smaller districts with limited local property taxes to support the schools, and in some instances have consolidated poor performing districts.
Legislation has been passed in recent years that will eventually reduce the number of school districts in the state by 12.
While the legislation that passed the Senate does not include Okolona in the consolidation, the House could try to include Okolona in the effort later in the process.
Share this:
- Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to Press This! (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Google+ (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
About Floyd Ingram
Subscribe
- Staying Motivated in America January 27, 2017
- Townsend death ruled homicide February 2, 2017
- Houston thanks those who serve February 2, 2017
- Raise your hand and volunteer February 2, 2017
- Chieftains cruise past East Webster February 1, 2017
- Chickasaw consolidation passes Senate February 2, 2017
- Townsend death ruled homicide February 2, 2017
- Houston thanks those who serve February 2, 2017
- Raise your hand and volunteer February 2, 2017
- Chieftains cruise past East Webster February 1, 2017
- June Criddle Linley: I have no problems with making sure students are d...
- Mamabear: I knew this man. He was an extremely talented son...
- Jean Ulmer Gaskin: Chip, you and Rocky turned out to be wonderful men...
- jonathan makeley: Jim Hedges 2016 If you would like to join the Proh...
- Bet Rob: I came into town over the weekend to ride part of ...
Twitter Profile
Tweets
- RT @wcbiweather: The heat index has surpassed 100 in many spots today. Stay cool out there! #mswx #alwx #wcbi http://t.co/Lt2LRZTDcm 4 years ago
- RT @dennisseid: OSHA: 24 work-related deaths in Miss. last year http://t.co/lgEYYtK7ZR 4 years ago
- Speech pathologists work to better communication skills | Monroe Journal http://t.co/lyHLvb0OS1 4 years ago
- Mumford & Sons bassist has blood clot on brain http://t.co/4xNLMhxaif 4 years ago
- Mobile home fire claims one | Itawamba Times http://t.co/FHouwxbnsp 4 years ago