Houston thanks those who serve

By Floyd Ingram

Chickasaw Journal

HOUSTON – Lt. Gov. Tate Reeves said Mississippians have always had respect for law and order and he hopes a new President and bills making their way through the Mississippi Senate will show the need to support emergency responders.

Reeves was the keynote speaker at the Houston First Pentecostal Church Saturday night and said service to others is the highest calling of humanity and a job police, sheriff’s deputies, firefighters and EMS crews do every day.

“Doing things for your friends and people you know is one things and that’s good,” said Reeves. “Doing heroic things – fighting fires, fighting crime, going to bad wrecks – and not knowing what you are up against or who you are up against is something different and higher.

“You have been called to serve and you do it without hesitation,” Reeves added. “While the rest of us run away from trouble you run to it. You run to help all God’s children when the call goes out.”

Reeves said he was glad to support legislation styled “Blue, Red & Med Lives Matter,” that will enhance penalties for anyone who intentionally harms police, firefighters and ambulance crews responding to an emergency.

The legislation has been introduced in the Mississippi Senate – over which the Lt. Gov. presides – and would double the penalty for targeting men and women simply because they wear a uniform.

Senate Bill 2469 would allow prosecutors to request more prison time or other punishments for any person who harms first responders due to their employment. If passed by the House, and signed by the governor, the bill would take effect July 1.

Reeves pointed to the shooting of law officers in Baton Rouge and the shooting of police at a Black Lives Matter rally in Dallas as evidence emergency responders have a target on their back.

“I was raised in a family where you looked up to law enforcement and firemen were heroes,” said Reeves. “Today many children are scared of police and have no respect for firefighters and EMS. They’ve been taught that and it’s not right. We need to demand respect for those who serve us when we need them most.”

Reeves, a Republican, said he hopes President Donald Trump can help turn all Americans back to respecting law and order and supporting those who enforce it.

Finally Reeves simply said thank you.

“I’m away from my house tonight and my wife and two daughters are safe because of men and women like you who are protecting them,” said Reeves. “The work you do matters, your lives matter, thank you from the bottom of my heart for the job you do.”

Pastor Kenneth Wilson said he knew just about everyone in the room and the work they do to make Houston and Chickasaw County safer.

“You are the ones we call for help. You represent our community,” said Wilson. “We need to teach people to respect that.”

Men’s Ministry Chairman Scott Murphree said he hopes to make the banquet an annual event. Members of the church served as hostess and gave each person in attendance a personalized gift a card from the church to call if they ever need help.

–

•