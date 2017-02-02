Townsend death ruled homicide
Special to the Chickasaw Journal
HOUSTON – A missing person case has turned into a homicide after forensic results were released to the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department on Wednesday afternoon, Jan. 25.
The State Crime Lab has confirmed that a body found in the Tombigbee National Forest last week is that of Tammy Townsend, 42, of Houston. The autopsy has also confirmed that authorities are now investigating a homicide.
“I don’t want to get into details; we have just finished talking to the family,” said Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Department Investigator Terry Ward. “It has been ruled a homicide and we are now investigating a murder.”
Townsend was last seen on Carol Drive in Houston on Dec. 16, and a missing person’s report was filed Dec. 18.
The family and community conducted several searches around the county.
Hunters looking for a lost dog discovered a body in Chickasaw County on Wednesday afternoon Jan. 18.
Chickasaw County Sheriff James Meyers said at that time authorities were called to County Road 112 in the Tombigbee National Forest between Houston and Houlka.
The body was sent to the State Crime Lab in Jackson, and DNA obtained from the family was used to confirm it was Townsend.
Ward again encouraged the community to call 911 or CrimeStoppers at 1-800-773-8477 if they have any information about Townsend’s disappearance or death. CrimeStoppers pays cash for anonymous tips.
The Townsend case is the first homicide in Houston since 2013.
