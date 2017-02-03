 

MSU Alumni Supper

MSU Alumni supper Floyd Ingram / Buy at photos.chickasawjournal.com Mississippi State Pitching Coach Gary Henderson, on right, was the speaker at the Chickasaw County MSU Alumni Association supper Tuesday night Jan. 24, 2017. Bulldogs gathered at the First United Methodist Church Family Life Center to enjoy Mexican food and hear Henderson give a preview of this spring's MSU baseball team.

