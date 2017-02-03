Senior play set for Saturday
By Floyd Ingram
Chickasaw Journal
Chemistry is a required subject in high school, a quality on a football team and it happens between boys and girls.
Houston High School will host their senior play “Better Football Through High School Chemistry” at 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4 in the Auditorium.
“It’s a comedy and it has some really funny lines and situations,” said Student Director Tayla Young. “We’ve got some people playing parts that are really good. Anyone who has ever been in high school can probably relate to this.”
The plot is simple:
Three Chicaloo Chicken cheerleaders (“The Fighting Chicks”) have the dumbest boyfriends on campus. But when a quirky science experiment explodes, it transforms these dim-witted football jocks into certified geniuses, the lowly Chickens become big-time winners. But anytime you fool with nature there are the side effects and the entire school quickly spirals out of control.
If you like athletics, cheerleading and science mixed with silly antics of Houston stage talent, you’ll like this play.
Young said more than 30 students and teachers are involved in this production handling everything from lights and sound to props and acting.
“It’s been a lot of work but it has been a lot of fun, too,” said Young. “The senior play is the last thing this class will do for the community and we’re looking forward to putting it on our stage.”
A matinee will be presented to Houston High School students Friday afternoon and to the public on Saturday.
A special “meet the cast” will be held in the Houston High School commons area at 6:45 p.m. Saturday with the curtain going up 15 minutes later.
Tickets are $5 and will sold at the door.
The play is a fundraiser for next year’s performance.
