 

Wild Game Supper

By | 12:55 PM | February 3, 2017 | Living, News
Parkway Wild Game Supper James Ingram / Buy at photos.chickasawjournal.com Tables were piled high with wild game dishes, vegetables and dessert at the Annual Wildgame Supper at Parkway Baptist Church Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2017. More than 200 men showed up the for meal and message by Bro Johnny Halderman.

Parkway Wild Game Supper
James Ingram / Buy at photos.chickasawjournal.com
Tables were piled high with wild game dishes, vegetables and dessert at the Annual Wildgame Supper at Parkway Baptist Church Saturday night, Jan. 28, 2017. More than 200 men showed up the for meal and message by Bro Johnny Halderman.

About Floyd Ingram

View all posts by Floyd Ingram

, , ,