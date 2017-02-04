Inauguration isn’t be about Republicans, Democrats
Dear Editor,
The liberal slant has hit in Tupelo… “Let’s do all we can to make President-elect Donald Trump look bad”…as in John Wage’s letter (Jan. 17 edition of the Daily Journal) stating/implying that the Tupelo High School band should not go to Washington, D.C.
I give credit to Mr. Wage’s criticism of Mr. Trump’s personal attacks on different people, and his questioning the vote recounts in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
Two important thoughts:
Firstly, people voted for Donald Trump because he discussed concepts and ideas that many citizens feel Washington, D.C., officials have ignored for years. Another reason they voted for Donald Trump is they did not want Hillary Clinton as president.
And secondly, inauguration day should be a day of joy and celebration and hope and prayer to bring people together (for one day, forget focus on Republican/Democrat) especially for our citizens in the Tupelo High School band who went to Washington, D.C., for the first time.
John Caruthers
Tupelo, Miss.
