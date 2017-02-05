FLOYD INGRAM: Thanking those who rescue and protect

I was raised in a military family and we lived on base at one time.

Anyone who has ever donned a uniform knows you don’t walk on the grass. You don’t litter. You obey posted speed limits and stop for stop signs. And you do as you are told to do by those in authority.

For boys growing up on military bases you learn not to dig in the yard and even if you are riding a bicycle, you stop for stop signs. You learn daddy doesn’t always talk about his job or where he has been. You learn there are people around you called to serve. They are people who are doing something more than a 9-5 job and much bigger than most civilians can imagine. You learn to respect those who do that.

As a newspaper reporter of more than 30 years, I’ve learned it is what police, firefighters and ambulance crews – and their families – do every day.

Covering fires and crime

I hate going to fire calls. You go back to the office smelling like smoke. There is always so much chaos at a fire scene you rarely can get the facts from distraught family members and neighbors.

And firemen are busy putting out the fire. I leave them alone.

A couple of hours later I go around to the fire station after they’ve cleaned up equipment and showered and shaved and get my interview. These guys are often tired. Sometimes they have seen things none of us want to dream about.

I’ve even been interviewing them about the last fire when another tone goes off and they are out the door to the next call.

Police and ambulance crews are no different.

I learned years ago that police, ambulance and firefighters are careful about who they call friends.

They may know you professionally, from church or your kids may play on the same ball team, but they keep most people at arm’s length.

Police and sheriff’s deputies often have to arrest people they know. Ambulance crews respond to accidents involving the children of people they know. Firefighters have homes and when your house burns they — above all people — know what you have just lost.

I’ve gotten a glimpse of their world and realize it’s a job few can do.

Law enforcement deals with the dregs of society. When’s the last time you had to put a customer at your business in handcuffs and then had them curse you and spit on you.

Ambulance crews see the frailty of human life. I’ve had EMS crews tell me they didn’t even recognize a high school classmate they just pulled from a wrecked cars.

Firefighters know all you work for and live for can be gone in a pall of smoke so quickly. Property can be replaced, but knowing – if you had been there just a few minutes earlier — that you could have rescued someone is a heavy burden to bear.

A simple thank you

Houston Pentecostal Church hosted a banquet to honor emergency responders and law enforcement in Chickasaw County Saturday night.

It was a formal, “clothe napkin” dinner complete with candles and place cards. The pastor, the men’s minister, the Lt. Governor and even our mayor got up and tried to express their gratitude to the 40 or more men and women in the room.

They all admitted they were at a loss for words.

But the thing that struck me most was what happened as I drove home to Sara and the boys.

It was Saturday night and as I turned the corner at Highway 15 and Lee Horn Drive there was a Houston Police Department pickup truck in the parking lot of Dollar General.

I realized there was an officer inside who had not been at the banquet that night. He and his wife didn’t get to sit down for just a moment around people that truly appreciate them.

He was doing his duty for the community. He was keeping the rest of us safe while we were at banquets, watching TV or fast asleep.

Chickasaw County is a safer place because of the men and women who protect our homes, businesses and the streets our kids play on.

So when was the last time you looked a cop, firefighter or EMT in the eye and simply said “Thank you.”

Floyd Ingram is Managing Editor of the Chickasaw Journal. He can be reached via Email at floyd.ingram@journalinc.com.